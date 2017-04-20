Here’s the Patriots’ 2017 schedule

The schedule was released at 8 p.m. Thursday.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of Super Bowl LI.
April 20, 2017

Mark your calendars.

We knew the opponents. And now the preseason dates and times are set.

