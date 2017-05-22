Falcons pass rusher says Tom Brady is at the top of his ‘hit list’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Ra’Shede Hageman didn’t get a chance to sack Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI, but the Atlanta Falcons defensive end certainly is champing at the bit to get his hands on the New England QB next season.

When asked by a reporter if he’s looking to avenge his team’s loss by taking down Brady next year, Hageman told TMZ Sports, “Whenever I get the chance to, man. Whenever I get the opportunity, I’m going to take full advantage.”

As for whether nabbing Brady is considered “the coveted sack,” the 311-pound pass rusher said, “Always, yeah. There’s a couple on my hit list, and Brady’s definitely on the top.”

Also on Hageman’s radar are Cam Newton and “any rookie who think they the sh–.”

The Patriots will host the Falcons on Oct. 22 in Week 7 of the 2017 regular season.