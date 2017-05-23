Rob Gronkowski agrees to new deal with Patriots
Rob Gronkowski has battled injuries throughout his seven-year NFL career, and is coming off his third back surgery. But on Tuesday the Patriots gave Gronkowski several million incentives to have a healthy and productive 2017 season.
Gronkowski, set to make $5 million this season, signed a restructured contract that contains three different incentive levels that could pay him an additional $5.5 million, $3 million or $1 million, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to the Globe.
