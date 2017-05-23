Rob Gronkowski agrees to new deal with Patriots

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Rob Gronkowski has battled injuries throughout his seven-year NFL career, and is coming off his third back surgery. But on Tuesday the Patriots gave Gronkowski several million incentives to have a healthy and productive 2017 season.

Gronkowski, set to make $5 million this season, signed a restructured contract that contains three different incentive levels that could pay him an additional $5.5 million, $3 million or $1 million, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to the Globe.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.