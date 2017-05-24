Watch Gronk do his thing in racy new 3LAU music video

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Having already starred in two movies in 2017, Rob Gronkowski has moved on to a different cinematography endeavor: music videos.

The New England Patriots tight end stars as the protagonist in 3LAU’s recent production of “On My Mind.” In the video, which was released Wednesday, Gronk is seen washing a car, operating as a human sushi-serving platter, and engaging in a pillow fight at a trampoline park — all while surrounded by scantily clad women.

According to US Weekly, the profits from sales and streams of the song will go towards 3LAU’s goal of raising $30,000 for the ACLU. In November 2016, the artist raised $200,000 with his charity, BLUME, for Pencils of Promise.

Warning: this video contains NSFW content.