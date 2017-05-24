Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola gave Andrew Hawkins the ‘Ballers’ treatment
Shortly after announcing that he will join the New England Patriots, Andrew Hawkins posted a mock video depicting a training session with two of his new teammates, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.
In the short clip from the Season 2 finale of HBO’s Ballers, Hawkins affixed his face to that of main character Ricky Jerret, as Edelman and Amendola organize some football drills for the trio on the beach.
Back to Work #Patriots pic.twitter.com/u7DeEPXekH
— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) May 24, 2017
