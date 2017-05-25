Bill Belichick says Patriots are starting over — and last season’s title makes no difference

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at OTA at Gillette Stadium.
AP,
May 25, 2017

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says his team coming off a Super Bowl title doesn’t matter in terms of building success for this season.

Belichick said Thursday during organized team activities that players are starting over again among a new group.

Belichick says there’s no shortcuts. He said: “We’ve all got to earn each other’s trust, and the only way you do it is to go out there and do it.”

Belichick said the team’s Super Bowl run put the team several weeks behind other teams in preparing for the 2017 season, with the Patriots in the playoffs rather than considering the draft and free agency.

But he says the team is ready for offseason workouts and will be ready for training camp.

