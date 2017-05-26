Here’s what the Patriots had to say after their first week of OTAs

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots are approaching the end of their first week of organized team activities, and head coach Bill Belichick no longer thinks his team is five weeks behind after winning Super Bowl LI. Speaking to the media at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, he told reporters, “I think we’re probably caught up to where we are now.”

Here’s everything else the Pats had to say after a rainy day of OTAs in what Belichick called “perfect” weather:

Brandin Cooks

Cooks was asked to compare Brady and Drew Brees, and he responded by talking about his two dogs back in Oregon. So, there's that. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 25, 2017

Malcolm Butler

On attending OTAs: “I wasn’t going to hurt nobody but myself if I missed this. This is time to get better, and that’s what I’m out here to do — get better, have another great year, and anything to help the team. Present a positive image.”

On his contract situation during the offseason: “The past is the past. I’m just here to do a job and do anything to help the team win. I’m glad to be here to do this job.”

Butler said he's ready to play in the slot this season if that what's asked of him. Has played outside the last two seasons. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 25, 2017

Malcolm Butler's reaction when Pats signed Gilmore: (long pause) “Nothing much, really. We got a better plater. We got another player." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) May 25, 2017

Butler called Stephon Gilmore "one of the best guys in the league." Said he's "very underrated." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 25, 2017

Malcolm Butler and Brandin Cooks both are big fans of the NFL's new celebration policy. Said he has something planned if he scores this year — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 25, 2017

Julian Edelman

On what he tells the new guys on team: “I mean I don’t really say too much. I just kind of try to go out and focus on what I’ve got to do to get myself better. If they’re young, I try to lead by example – work hard, be attentive, put the team first. That’s kind of what you do and what I saw when I was young with the veterans here. Of course, there are vocal guys, but I’ll try to welcome a guy, create a relationship because you know that’s what this time is about – going out and learning your new teammates, creating a cohesive unit and being excited to play football.”

Julian Edelman said it's nice to get out in weather like today's to "work on keeping your feet under your toes." Sounds difficult. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 25, 2017

Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia

Before the start of practice on the final day of #Patriots 2017 OTAs, our coordinators shared their thoughts on the new year: pic.twitter.com/rHZyqdYneC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 25, 2017

Matt Patricia

Bill Belichick

On his message to the new players: “We start at the bottom and try to work our way up. Yeah, you’d have to ask them what their thoughts are. We just try to get them caught up to what we’re doing, so just don’t take anything for granted. Just work from the bottom up.”

On the NCAA lacrosse championships being hosted at Gillette: “It’s great. A lot of my friends are here with both the men’s and women’s teams. It should be a great event to have both the men and women competing over the same weekend in the same venue. It will be a great weekend for lacrosse.”

On his connection to the sport of lacrosse: “I’ve played it since like the seventh grade. It’s a big sport in Maryland. Maryland and Towson here from Maryland on the men’s side, Maryland here on the women’s side, Navy, so half of each bracket is Maryland teams. That’s a good thing.”

On Rob Gronkowski’s offseason work: “I mean, we’ll see how it goes. We’ve only practiced a couple days. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ll see how it goes.”

"It’s a new year. It’s a new team…We’ve all got a lot of work to do." More from Coach Belichick on Day 3 of OTAs: https://t.co/XwoRr82Mdr pic.twitter.com/Qhikelsa1q — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 25, 2017

While Tom Brady and Gronkowski did not appear to speak to the media on Thursday, check out some clips of the two in action on the field.

Tom Brady throws a pass during Thursday's OTA pic.twitter.com/wfxiVZBlIy — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) May 25, 2017

Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett get loose in the rain. pic.twitter.com/1iXOpTlu1a — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) May 25, 2017