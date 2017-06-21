Roger Goodell was spotted in Boston

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Following his team’s Super Bowl win, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said he didn’t think NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would be able to “even land in the airport in Boston.”

Gronk may be surprised to hear that Goodell — who is returning from a trip to Israel — touched down at Logan International Airport on Wednesday.

Here's #NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at Logan Airport today returning from Robert Kraft's Touchdown in Israel II trip #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/C8tYsUo4mG — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 21, 2017

Based on Gronk’s comments back in February, Goodell might want to be weary of Patriots fans as he exits the city.

“He wouldn’t get through the highway if our fans saw him,” the 28-year-old told ESPN’s Cari Champion. “They might just carry out Roger themselves. He couldn’t even get to the stadium in Foxborough if he landed in Boston.”