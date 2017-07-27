Julian Edelman gave a relatable answer when asked about returning to work

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Professional football players — they’re just like us.

Julian Edelman was asked Thursday morning during opening day of Patriots training camp about the hardest part of returning to work. Besides being housed in nearby hotels, Edelman’s response was something to which any 9-to-5 worker could likely relate.

“All of the meetings,” said the wide receiver.

“It’s a pretty rigorous schedule,” he continued. “It’s a meeting ‘here,’ meeting ‘there,’ meeting, practice, meeting, meeting, meeting.”

Edelman’s comments would likely elicit knowing nods from offices across the country, though he did tell reporters he was glad to be back with his teammates.

But still, those meetings.

“Those are always tough, but it makes us better,” he said.