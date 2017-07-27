Julian Edelman gave a relatable answer when asked about returning to work

Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Julian Edelman catches a pass during a passing drill. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Julian Edelman catches a pass during a drill Thursday. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
July 27, 2017

Professional football players — they’re just like us.

Julian Edelman was asked Thursday morning during opening day of Patriots training camp about the hardest part of returning to work. Besides being housed in nearby hotels, Edelman’s response was something to which any 9-to-5 worker could likely relate.

“All of the meetings,” said the wide receiver.

“It’s a pretty rigorous schedule,” he continued. “It’s a meeting ‘here,’ meeting ‘there,’ meeting, practice, meeting, meeting, meeting.”

Edelman’s comments would likely elicit knowing nods from offices across the country, though he did tell reporters he was glad to be back with his teammates.

But still, those meetings.

“Those are always tough, but it makes us better,” he said.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
