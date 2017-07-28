Bill Belichick had some strong words about the media’s early evaluations at training camp

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, steps on the field at an NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick steps on the field at training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
July 28, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

New England Patriots fans might go wild after Tom Brady connects with a receiver during training camp, but head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t take too much stock in the first two days of practice.

When asked to comment on what he’s seen from newly signed wide receiver Austin Carr, Belichick elaborated at length about how he feels about making premature evaluations.

“Austin Carr had a nice grab yesterday in the corner of the end zone. What have you seen from him from the spring until now?” the reporter asked.

Here’s how Belichick responded:

Right. You know, you guys are asking a lot of questions about what have we seen from ‘this’ guy, what are we seeing from ‘that’ guy. We’ve yet to put on pads, alright? I understand that this is a pretty talented group of evaluators in this room, but in all honesty our evaluations come more in training camp when we actually practice and we can fully execute the techniques and the plays that we’re trying to do.

So the main thing we try to get done in the spring and the main thing we’re trying to get done in these two days is to teach the players what to do to give them the most fundamental instruction that we can, given the restraints that we have on practice. Then when padded practices and, I would say real training camp starts tomorrow, we’ll continue for quite a while after that, including the preseason games, is when the real evaluations start.

So I know everybody’s all excited when a guy catches a pass, but when the defense doesn’t jam him, or they’re not allowed to really because we don’t want heavy contact out there, and they aren’t competing for contact at the end of the play then it’s not quite the same as when all of that’s going on. I’m not taking anything away from the receivers. I’m not taking anything away from anybody. I’m just saying it is what it is.

The competitive level out there is not what it’s going to be starting tomorrow, so to evaluate players competitively when they’re not on a competitive level, I have a hard time with. But I know a lot of the people are real good at that and they can make a lot more out of it than I can, but due to my personal limitations and my personal inability to make those evaluations, I don’t make them.

We can keep asking about how everybody does on ‘this’ and how everybody does on ’that’. The main thing for me is to see if they’re doing the right thing, doing it properly, how we can correct that, and then there will be a point in time where everybody will be able to go out and do it to the best of their ability against very competitive players on the other side of the ball and we’ll see what happens. That’s when the evaluations really start, other than if a person can’t take the instruction and do what you’re asking them to do or can’t do it properly, you can evaluate that. But in some cases it’s hard to evaluate how they’re doing competitively against somebody else when it’s really not a competitive situation.

Then came the follow-up question: “Is it even harder to evaluate the guys that play in the trenches then given how physical those positions need to be?”

Belichick continued:

I think you can evaluate what you’re teaching them to do. Do they understand the plays? Do they understand their assignments? Are they using the proper technique in their assignment? Can you evaluate whether a guy can power rush, or whether you can stop a power rush, or whether you can stop the physical play or block physical players in there?

No, and we don’t want to evaluate that. That’s not what this is for. So yeah, I mean in terms of evaluation it’s definitely limited. What we do want is so that the players understand their assignments, their techniques, adjustments that they’re going to have to make so when we can evaluate it, they already know what to do and there’s not a lot of ‘Do I do this? Do I do that’ hesitation, which then nobody looks good doing that, and it’s hard to evaluate a player when he’s not confident or sure of what he’s doing.

If he knows what to do and he’s sure how to do it and he goes out there and does it the best that he can and the guy on the other side of the ball does the same thing, then you can see what you have. But we’re not really at that stage yet. We just aren’t. We’re doing what we can do, which is productive. We’re making progress and soon we’ll be able to get into a different type of evaluation practice.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens chats with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Brad Stevens made a guest appearance at Patriots training camp July 29, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Patriot Hall of Famers came to the field at the end of practice, as the players huddled around them Kevin Faulk(left) was introduced by coach Bill Belichick. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Here are some early impressions after 3 days of Patriots training camp July 29, 2017 | 2:28 PM
Rick Porcello squats down as Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer rounds third base after Mike Moustakas hit a 3-run home run during fourth inning action at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Moustakas' 30th home run lifts Royals over Red Sox for 9th in row July 29, 2017 | 1:25 AM
cte
New England Patriots
The latest CTE study needs to be put in context July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox might play a series in London in 2019 July 28, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Boston, MA: July 17, 2017: The Red Sox Dustin Pedroia reacts after he grounded out to second base in the sixth ining. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Red Sox
Pedroia on Price incident: ‘It bothers you when stuff’s not true’ July 28, 2017 | 10:52 PM
FILE - In this June 24, 2017 file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Price pauses during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston. The Red Sox placed Price on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, July 28, 2017, retroactive to July 25, with left elbow inflammation. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's David Price going back on DL July 28, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Foxborough -07/28/2017- The Patriots held their second day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Brandin Cooks arrives on the field. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Retooled Patriots receiving corps brings early excitement July 28, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Boston-06/29/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Twins- Sox pitcher David Price reacts after giving up a 1st inning hit to Twins Brian Dozier.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox to put David Price on disabled list July 28, 2017 | 10:47 AM
Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Julian Edelman catches a pass during a passing drill. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman gave a relatable answer when asked about returning to work July 27, 2017 | 4:20 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler speaks with members of the media at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Despite no big payday from Patriots, Malcolm Butler focused for 2017 July 27, 2017 | 4:09 PM
epa00558139 Houston Astros infielder Jeff Bagwell (L) talks with catcher Brad Ausmus (R) while waiting to enter the batting cage during practice for the World Series at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, 21 October 2005. The Astros will face the Chicago White Sox in the best of seven game series starting Saturday, 22 October. EPA/JOHN MABANGLO -- Library Tag 10222005 Sports
Boston Red Sox
For Red Sox fans, Jeff Bagwell is the 'one that got away' July 27, 2017 | 3:49 PM
Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy talks with reporters before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's Sam Kennedy says Dennis Eckersley was owed an apology July 27, 2017 | 3:47 PM
Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady smiles as he works out with the team. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Here's what you missed from day one of Patriots training camp July 27, 2017 | 3:10 PM
Houston, Tx-February 5, 2017-Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff- Loid 8.3.1481249206 Super Bowl- Patriots vs Falcons- Pats Tom Brady gets the last laugh over Roger Goodell.
New England Patriots
This Google glitch involving Tom Brady is the ultimate Jets troll July 27, 2017 | 2:47 PM
NFL
With Joe Flacco out with back injury, Ravens may bring in Kaepernick July 27, 2017 | 1:57 PM
Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady takes a break between drills. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Check out all the latest reports and highlights from Patriots training camp July 27, 2017 | 1:31 PM
Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey puts on his helmet after stretching during an NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NFL
Dolphins center says he talked to Aaron Hernandez the day before his prison suicide July 27, 2017 | 12:40 PM
New England Patriots
Listen to Tom Brady explain Julian Edelman's Super Bowl catch to some kids July 27, 2017 | 12:39 PM
Wide receiver Cody Hollister cant's hold on to the ball during a passing drill.
New England Patriots
Watch a Patriots training camp touchdown that had the defense doing pushups July 27, 2017 | 12:17 PM
David Harris in 2015.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick compared David Harris's arrival to that of another Patriots linebacker July 27, 2017 | 12:15 PM
Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady smiles as he works out with the team. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Patriots are Loaded, with a capital L July 27, 2017 | 11:27 AM
Boston, MA - 04/11/08 - Boston Red Sox reliever Mike Timlin examined the ball after giving up a solo HR to New York Yankees designated hitter Jason Giambi in the 7th inning. - (Barry Chin, Globe Staff) Section: Sports, Reporter: Amalie Benjamin, slug: 12redsox.
Boston Red Sox
Mike Timlin responds to criticisms about his broadcasting skills July 27, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Rob Gronkowski catches a pass in a drill. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski has no limits at Patriots training camp July 27, 2017 | 10:28 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from members of the media at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
A Dolphins player referenced Bill Belichick in a hilarious note to his coach July 27, 2017 | 9:54 AM
NFL
Devin McCourty is 'honestly not surprised' that Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned July 27, 2017 | 8:27 AM
MLB
Watch: Adrian Beltre defies ump, moves the on-deck circle July 27, 2017 | 1:30 AM
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers is greeted in the dugout after he scored a run on a two-run double by Dustin Peoria during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale deals, Rafael Devers homers as Red Sox beat Mariners July 26, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert answers questions about Cavalier's Kyrie Irving's demand to be traded during an NBA basketball news conference at the team's training facility in Independence, Ohio, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
NBA
Cavaliers execs reject Irving trade talk, deny team in chaos July 26, 2017 | 7:19 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead (13) prepares before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Arlington, Texas. Whitehead is asking for help locating his pitbull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom. Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
NFL
Jets claim wide receiver Whitehead after Cowboys cut him July 26, 2017 | 6:32 PM