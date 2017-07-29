Here are some early impressions after three days of Patriots training camp

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH — Picked-up pieces about the Patriots after watching three days of training camp:

■ This might be the camp with the least amount of drama or intrigue that I have attended in 11 years covering multiple NFL teams. Of the 24 players who participated in the most snaps in Super Bowl LI, 22 are back. There are only a handful of roster battles, only one or two guys coming off bad seasons, no contract holdouts, and no lawsuits or suspensions looming over the starting quarterback.

The only drama so far is the whereabouts of Rob Ninkovich, who has missed all three days for personal reasons. The obvious inference is that Ninkovich, 33, is considering retirement, but no one has gotten to the bottom of his absence. His agent hasn’t answered any correspondence.