Mike Gillislee hopes to take over goal-line rushing role for Patriots

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH — After nearly seven months of waiting, Mike Gillislee finally got to put on pads again. He made it count.

The new Patriots running back trotted onto the practice field for a goal-line situation Saturday morning, the first practice of the year in which players were allowed to wear pads. Gillislee took a handoff and powered through safety Devin McCourty for a touchdown. Gillislee spiked the ball in the end zone as quarterback Tom Brady chirped at the defensive players standing on the sideline.

One possession later, Gillislee took another handoff near the goal line. The 219-pounder followed fullback James Develin and left tackle Nate Solder on a stretch play, and he once again plunged into the end zone.