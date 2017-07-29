The latest CTE study needs to be put in context

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The latest CTE study made big headlines when it was released this past week.

And for many of those in the medical and football communities, the headlines are a problem.

The study, conducted by Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University and published on Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, proclaimed that 110 of the 111 brains of deceased NFL players that it studied were found to have the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

This combination of photos provided by BU shows sections from a normal brain (top) and from the brain of former University of Texas football player Greg Ploetz (bottom) in stage IV of CTE. —Dr. Ann McKee / BU via AP

Specimens at the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank are stored in freezers that reach minus-80 degrees. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

—Michael Dwyer/AP

