Rob Ninkovich calls New England ‘forever home’ in farewell Instagram post
On Sunday, Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich officially announced his retirement after eight seasons with the team. On Monday, the 33-year-old shared a simple yet sincere goodbye message on Instagram that read: “New England: You are forever home. #ThankYou #GoPats.”
Quarterback Tom Brady commented on the post to congratulate his former teammate on his successful tenure.
Tom Brady congratulates Ninkovich on an "incredible career." pic.twitter.com/KT9KBbzUan
— Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) July 31, 2017
