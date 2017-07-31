Malcolm Mitchell is still interested in joining Reese Witherspoon’s book club

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In 2015, Malcolm Mitchell did something remarkable among college football players: he published his own children’s book. Mitchell wrote the book after a chance encounter led to a membership in a book club while in school at the University of Georgia. After he was drafted by the Patriots in 2016, the story received widespread attention, drawing praise from a few high profile people.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed the book with Mitchell in a phone call after he was picked, and actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted at him, offering a place in her book club:

But Mitchell has been a bit preoccupied helping the Patriots win a Super Bowl to follow up with either Witherspoon or the Patriots’ owner, as he discussed in an upcoming episode of ESPN’s “E60”:

Mitchell noted that he’s still open to joining Witherspoon’s book club if “her people reach my people”:

“The Magician’s Hat,” Mitchell’s book, was published in 2015 and has received largely positive reviews.