Malcolm Mitchell is still interested in joining Reese Witherspoon’s book club
In 2015, Malcolm Mitchell did something remarkable among college football players: he published his own children’s book. Mitchell wrote the book after a chance encounter led to a membership in a book club while in school at the University of Georgia. After he was drafted by the Patriots in 2016, the story received widespread attention, drawing praise from a few high profile people.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed the book with Mitchell in a phone call after he was picked, and actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted at him, offering a place in her book club:
Hey @Money_Mitch26…Want to join my book club? #RWBookClub #NFLBookClub #TheMagiciansHat #DraftStory So inspiring❤️ https://t.co/qtOLImWBfc
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 1, 2016
But Mitchell has been a bit preoccupied helping the Patriots win a Super Bowl to follow up with either Witherspoon or the Patriots’ owner, as he discussed in an upcoming episode of ESPN’s “E60”:
ICYMI, catch E:60 again coming up at 1pm ET on ESPN or streaming live on your ESPN app. pic.twitter.com/p7HDBc9gAC
— E:60 (@E60) July 30, 2017
Mitchell noted that he’s still open to joining Witherspoon’s book club if “her people reach my people”:
After talking publicly about his love for reading, Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell got a book club invitation from someone he never expected. pic.twitter.com/CKR6DzBpiK
— E:60 (@E60) July 30, 2017
“The Magician’s Hat,” Mitchell’s book, was published in 2015 and has received largely positive reviews.