Malcolm Mitchell is still interested in joining Reese Witherspoon’s book club

Maclcom Mitchell runs after a catch during the 2016 season.
Maclcom Mitchell runs after a catch during the 2016 season. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
11:16 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In 2015, Malcolm Mitchell did something remarkable among college football players: he published his own children’s book. Mitchell wrote the book after a chance encounter led to a membership in a book club while in school at the University of Georgia. After he was drafted by the Patriots in 2016, the story received widespread attention, drawing praise from a few high profile people.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed the book with Mitchell in a phone call after he was picked, and actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted at him, offering a place in her book club:

But Mitchell has been a bit preoccupied helping the Patriots win a Super Bowl to follow up with either Witherspoon or the Patriots’ owner, as he discussed in an upcoming episode of ESPN’s “E60”:

Advertisement

Mitchell noted that he’s still open to joining Witherspoon’s book club if “her people reach my people”:

The Magician’s Hat,” Mitchell’s book, was published in 2015 and has received largely positive reviews.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Wade Boggs in 1989.
Boston Red Sox
Wade Boggs says David Price 'has no idea what I went through' July 31, 2017 | 6:50 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Paul Pierce #34, Kendrick Perkins #43, Rajon Rondo #9 and Kevin Garnett #5 of the Boston Celtics walk onto the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Two of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Relive the most-watched Celtics moments from the Big Three era July 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Kevin Garnett
Boston Celtics
Here's what Kevin Garnett said during his first Celtics press conference July 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Eric Gagne during his brief stint as a Red Sox relief pitcher in 2007.
Boston Red Sox
The 2007 Eric Gagne deadline deal was a fascinating disaster July 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Yankees pursue Gray from A's, acquire Garcia from Twins July 30, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston MA 07/28/17 Boston Red Sox David Price sits on the bench against the Kansas City Royals during fourth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
A timeline of David Price's run-ins with the media this season July 30, 2017 | 6:17 PM
Rafael Devers hits a home run on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Watch Rafael Devers hit his first Fenway Park home run July 30, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Rob Ninkovich during his retirement press conference.
New England Patriots
11 things we learned from Rob Ninkovich’s retirement news conference July 30, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Boston Red Sox
Gordon's triple caps Royals' rally in 5-3 win over Red Sox July 30, 2017 | 5:02 PM
02/22/16: Fort Myers, FL: Red Sox DH David Ortiz (left) arrived in camp today, the first time he has put on a uniform as a teammate of new ace pitcher David Price (right). The two, who have fueded in the past looked like anything but adversaries, as they posed together on a golf cart on the centerfield warning track at JetBlue Park. They were together after practice, dressed in the home white uniforms as they posed for promotional photos in the cart which will be used by the team's publications. Spring Training for Red Sox players continued at Jet Blue South.(Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz shared his thoughts on the David Price-Dennis Eckersley incident July 30, 2017 | 2:49 PM
Boston MA 07/29/17 Boston Red Sox Sandy Leon avoids the tag from Kansas City Royals Drew Butera to win the game as umpire Todd Tichenor prepares to make the safe call for the Red Sox win during tenth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Slow motion: Watch how Sandy Leon avoided the tag with his acrobatic, game-winning slide July 30, 2017 | 1:01 PM
Boston MA 07/29/17 Boston Red Sox Eduardo Nunez is doused with water from teammate Hanley Ramirez as NESN's Jahmai Webster avoids the dunking after Nunez made the game winning hit against the Kansas City Royals during tenth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez gave Eduardo Nunez a long-distance Powerade shower July 30, 2017 | 12:57 PM
DENVER, CO - 10/28/07.. World Series Game Four - Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies - Boston Red Sox celebrate winning the World Series. Game four of the World Series where Boston Red Sox play against Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Sunday, October 28, 2007. (Stan GrossfeldGlobe Staff) Mike Lowell World Series MVP shows the crowd his trophy.
Boston Red Sox
Here's who to expect at 2007 Red Sox anniversary celebration Sunday July 30, 2017 | 11:54 AM
BOSTON - SEPTEMBER 15: Dustin Pedroia #15 and Jacoby Ellsbury #46 of the Boston Red Sox react after scoring in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Yankees on September 15, 2007 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Library Tag 11042007 Sports - 2007 World Champions - Special Commemorative Section
Boston Red Sox
These 10 Red Sox starred as midseason call-ups July 30, 2017 | 11:11 AM
New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Patriots DE Rob Ninkovich: ‘It’s time for me to walk away July 30, 2017 | 8:11 AM
Boston Red Sox
Watch: Red Sox walk off on Sandy Leon's diving home-plate slide July 30, 2017 | 1:12 AM
David Price pauses during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
David Price is still bothered by Dennis Eckersley's TV analysis July 29, 2017 | 7:42 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens chats with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Brad Stevens made a guest appearance at Patriots training camp July 29, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Patriot Hall of Famers came to the field at the end of practice, as the players huddled around them Kevin Faulk(left) was introduced by coach Bill Belichick. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Here are some early impressions after 3 days of Patriots training camp July 29, 2017 | 2:28 PM
Rick Porcello squats down as Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer rounds third base after Mike Moustakas hit a 3-run home run during fourth inning action at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Moustakas' 30th home run lifts Royals over Red Sox for 9th in row July 29, 2017 | 1:25 AM
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee takes a break during an NFL football organized team activities practice Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
New England Patriots
Mike Gillislee hopes to take over goal-line rushing role for Patriots July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Brandon Bass
Boston Celtics
It's been a difficult two years for Brandon Bass. So he's trying to reinvent himself July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
cte
New England Patriots
The latest CTE study needs to be put in context July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox might play a series in London in 2019 July 28, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Boston, MA: July 17, 2017: The Red Sox Dustin Pedroia reacts after he grounded out to second base in the sixth ining. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Red Sox
Pedroia on Price incident: ‘It bothers you when stuff’s not true’ July 28, 2017 | 10:52 PM
David Price pauses during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's David Price going back on DL July 28, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Foxborough -07/28/2017- The Patriots held their second day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Brandin Cooks arrives on the field. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Retooled Patriots receiving corps brings early excitement July 28, 2017 | 6:42 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, steps on the field at an NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had some strong words about the media at training camp July 28, 2017 | 11:15 AM
Boston-06/29/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Twins- Sox pitcher David Price reacts after giving up a 1st inning hit to Twins Brian Dozier.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox to put David Price on disabled list July 28, 2017 | 10:47 AM
Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Julian Edelman catches a pass during a passing drill. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman gave a relatable answer when asked about returning to work July 27, 2017 | 4:20 PM