Here’s a close-up view of the Julian Edelman-Stephon Gilmore scuffle
Receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore got into a fight in the end zone during Patriots practice on Tuesday.
Edelman appeared to take exception to Gilmore’s tight coverage on an incomplete pass from Jacoby Brissett in the corner of the end zone. The receiver flung the cornerback to the ground and some haymakers were exchanged during the wrestling match before teammates pulled them apart.
Both were kicked out of practice afterward.
Here are photos of the scuffle:
