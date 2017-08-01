How do Patriots coaches spend a player’s off-day? Bill Belichick will tell you

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at training camp. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
Rachel Bowers
11:15 AM

Patriots players had an off-day on Monday, but the coaching staff had work to do.

On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick was asked what a workday for the coaches looks like when the players are off.

Belichick provided a lengthy response, outlining what the coaches review and how they plan for future practices.

“Go back and look at the first week of camp and talk about all those things — the operation, what we got done, if there was anything we were behind in or maybe even a little bit ahead on, kind of how it’s going — and then talk about the plans for the next five days, big picture, and more specifically, today’s practice and the immediate challenges.

“Start to get into things like working players at different positions. We’re getting into our sub third-down packages, so it’s different personnel groups, so how we want to work the rotations on those, that type of thing.

“And then at some point, we’ll change those up and change the rotation. So where we’re going to start, and then at some point, what’s the next step to give ourselves depth and cross-train some players. So, things like that, look at our overall workloads, what we’re doing and how much it is relative to other years and where that needs to go, things like that.’’

Belichick snuck in a joke at the end of his answer, too.

“I mean, that was after 18 [holes], a couple hands of gin and a little time on the beach,’’ he said.

