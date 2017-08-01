Rob Ninkovich set his Patriots highlights to the ‘Dirty Dancing’ theme

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Rob Ninkovich, who recently retired from his role as a stalwart member of the Patriots defense, has been stepping up his social media game now that his football days are over.

The 33-year-old, who was given a memorable press conference send-off – at which many of his teammates made an appearance and gave him a standing ovation – marked the new chapter in his life with a reflective Instagram post on Tuesday.

It showed some of his career highlights, including his Super Bowl successes, to the tune of “(I’ve Had) The Time of my Life” from the movie Dirty Dancing. Ninkovich eventually changes the song, closing with some AC/DC:

I had the time of my life. #PatsNation A post shared by Robert Ninkovich (@nink50) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Ninkovich joined the Patriots as a free agent during training camp in 2009. He won two Super Bowls in New England, tallying 46 sacks in eight productive seasons.