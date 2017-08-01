Rob Ninkovich shared a story that speaks to Tom Brady’s generosity

Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest once said that Tom Brady is “a better person off the field than he is a football player.”

On Tuesday, newly retired Rob Ninkovich shared an anecdote that further cements Brady’s legacy as a teammate.

Former Patriots Linebacker Rob Ninkovich tells a pretty revealing story about the kind of teammate Tom Brady was. pic.twitter.com/SkSy3n5N7D

Per Ninkovich:

One time, I said, “Tom, that’s a beautiful watch you got on. Do you got a guy that I can, you know, speak to?

And he goes, “Rob, do I got a guy?”

He goes, “Do I got a guy?”

And I just started laughing. I’m like, “Yeah, I know you got a guy. You got a guy. You got a suit guy. You got a car guy.”

So I’m just sitting at my locker, and he walks up to me. It was close to Christmas. This was maybe three week later. I had completely forgot about that whole conversation. And he just dropped the box at my locker.

“Here you go.”

And I was like, “What’s that?”

And then I opened it up, and it was the watch that he said was an awesome watch. It’s just the type of guy that he is. He’s a great teammate. He’s humble. Anything you ever need, he’s always there.