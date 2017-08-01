Watch Bill Belichick hurl a blocking pad at Tom Brady’s face during practice

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Bill Belichick’s title might be head coach of the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t stop him from getting involved in some on-field action during practice.

At one point, mid-play, Belichick chucked a blocking pad at Brady's head. Brady ducked and kept going. Gotta be ready for anything. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 1, 2017

In the middle of one play at training camp, Belichick quite literally threw in some extra defense for quarterback Tom Brady. The 65-year-old launched a blocking pad right at Brady’s face, as he continued to look down field for an open receiver.

But just one play wasn’t enough for Belichick, who got in on a number of other snaps as well.

Great video! #Patriots head coach Bill Belichick helping during blocking drills. Holding, throwing the pads & avoiding Jimmy G. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/ZBqTlRZAxz — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) August 1, 2017