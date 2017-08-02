What’s Gronk getting Tom Brady for his 40th birthday? Touchdowns, of course.

08/02/2017 FOXBORO, MA Rob Gronkowski (cq) speaks to the media after a Patriots practice held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
Rob Gronkowski speaks to reporters Wednesday after a Patriots practice in Foxborough. –Aram Boghosian / The Boston Globe
By
3:42 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have a good deal worked out: Brady cooks him meals and, in return, Gronk catches the ball.

“I look at him and he turns 40 tomorrow and he runs around like he’s younger than me,” Gronkowski told reporters Wednesday, explaining why he recently adopted Brady’s fitness regimen.

As the Boston Herald reported this week, the tight end even agreed to eat one meal a day from Brady’s infamously strict diet plan — but only if the quarterback himself cooked them.

So far, so good, says Gronk.

“Dinners are super healthy,” he said. “But after this type of workout you fiend for that type of stuff. That’s when you want all those nutrients. That’s when you want to eat it. So he cooks them for me, I eat them.”

Advertisement

Gronk added that it was “pretty wild” that Brady turns 40 years old on Thursday.

“Today is his last day in his 30s,” he said. “There’s nowhere else he wants to spend it besides the football field.”

But what do you get a 40-year-old NFL quarterback with five Super Bowl rings for his birthday?

“I get him touchdowns,” said Gronkowski, who’s caught more touchdowns from Brady than any other player.

“That’s all he wants,” he said.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Former Red Sox pitcher John Lackey.
Sports Q
Which Boston athlete that you thought was a bust turned out to be indispensable? August 2, 2017 | 3:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes questions from members of the media during an NFL football news conference Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Boston's new Tom Brady wax figure is getting not-so-great reviews August 2, 2017 | 1:12 PM
Sports Q
Who is the best sports radio host in Boston? August 2, 2017 | 12:59 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick says Tom Brady's diet isn't for everyone August 2, 2017 | 11:55 AM
Isaiah Thomas Brinks trunk sandal
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge asked Isaiah Thomas about his Brink's truck sandals August 2, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Fenway Park catch
Boston Red Sox
Austin Jackson's spectacular catch reminds Red Sox fans of this 90's grab August 2, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Foxborough, MA 01/22/17 The England Patriots Tom Brady and Patriots fans celebrate his 10 yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman against the Pittsburgh Steelers during third quarter action in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 22, 2017 (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is making the Steelers rethink their defense August 2, 2017 | 9:07 AM
Boston Red Sox
Watch Austin Jackson's sensational catch for the Indians at Fenway Park August 1, 2017 | 11:58 PM
Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez is doused with energy drink after his three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indian at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox won, 12-10. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Christian Vazquez's 3-run HR in 9th lifts Red Sox over Indians August 1, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Fans watch during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales, NFLPA says August 1, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox put Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL August 1, 2017 | 10:04 PM
Boston Red Sox
Applause for Dennis Eckersley louder than usual August 1, 2017 | 9:24 PM
Boston Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley does not want to ‘talk it out’ with David Price August 1, 2017 | 9:10 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, in Foxborough, Mass. Blount is bringing his power running to Philadelphia. The Eagles and Blount agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, May 17, 2017, giving the team a bruising back to complement their group of smaller, speedy runners. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick explained the difference between LeGarrette Blount and the new Patriots RBs August 1, 2017 | 4:56 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick hurl a blocking pad at Tom Brady's face during practice August 1, 2017 | 4:51 PM
07/30/2017 FOXBORO, MA Tom Brady hugged Rob Ninkovich (cq) after Ninkovich announced his retirement at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
New England Patriots
Rob Ninkovich shared a story that speaks to Tom Brady's generosity August 1, 2017 | 4:41 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Steve Smith Sr. #89 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Rob Ninkovich #50 and Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots during the first half of their game at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Rob Ninkovich set his Patriots highlights to the 'Dirty Dancing' theme August 1, 2017 | 4:35 PM
Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore fight at Patriots practice Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
New England Patriots
Here's a close-up view of the Julian Edelman-Stephon Gilmore scuffle August 1, 2017 | 4:05 PM
Edelman Gilmore
New England Patriots
A fight broke out between Edelman and Gilmore at Patriots training camp August 1, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Bill Belichick during a 2000 preseason game.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had a harsh critique of his first Patriots training camp August 1, 2017 | 12:52 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 29: Kevin Youkilis, former member of the Boston Red Sox, throws out the first pitch before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park on April 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Kevin Youkilis has some advice for David Price: "The key is honestly winning." August 1, 2017 | 11:51 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
How do Patriots coaches spend a players' off-day? Bill Belichick will tell you August 1, 2017 | 11:15 AM
Green Bay Packers Martellus Bennett participates in an NFL football practice Tuesday May 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
NFL
Martellus Bennett responds to Jets rookie who said he would 'die on the field' August 1, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Boston, MA - 10/08/2016 - Boston Red Sox Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski watches today's Red Sox work out at Fenway in advance of Sunday's ALDS Game 3. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 09Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.271180691.
Boston Red Sox
Dombrowski on Yankees' recent trades: "You mean the Golden State Warriors?" August 1, 2017 | 8:51 AM
BOSTON, MA - JULY 20: Dustin Pedroia #15 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a three run homer during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on July 20, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia's knee injury may result in trip to DL August 1, 2017 | 12:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - JULY 16: Clint Frazier #30, Aaron Judge #99 and Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees react after the victory in game one of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 16, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
This Red Sox-Yankees rivalry now needs some good old mutual hate August 1, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Media
Sports talk host Michael Felger is brash and cranky, but we can't stop listening August 1, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
Devers' 4 hits back Fister as Red Sox beat Indians, 6-2 July 31, 2017 | 11:00 PM
2/3/13: Boston, MA: FOR POSSIBLE USE WITH SHIRA SPRINGER STORY.........The Celtics 37 year old center Kevin Garnett (5) pounds his chest (as he does before every home game) and stares into the crowd just before tap off. The Boston Celtics hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. topic:Clippers-Celtics (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
When he came to Boston, Kevin Garnett changed Celtic history July 31, 2017 | 8:00 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12), Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Jacoby Brissett (7) run a drill during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo says he's not used to being a backup July 31, 2017 | 7:15 PM