Bill Belichick added context as to why he throws pads at players during drills

Fans were fascinated with video earlier this week of Patriots coach Bill Belichick throwing blocking pads at Tom Brady and his fellow quarterbacks during a training camp drill. As usual, Belichick had a measured response.

When asked if he takes “any particular enjoyment” in throwing pads at players during drills, Belichick said:

Yeah, that’s good. I mean, look, if they can’t handle it from us, they’re in a lot of trouble. They’re going to get a lot bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive guys than what we have on the coaching staff. You know, we hit the receivers with bags and try to knock the ball away from them and make them catch through contact and make the quarterbacks avoid a rush and stuff like that. Look, if they can’t handle us, it’s going to be a long year.

Despite hitting Brady with the pad, the 40-year-old quarterback seemed unfazed by Belichick’s toss: