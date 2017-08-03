In birthday post, Gisele says she fell in love with Tom Brady because of his ‘sensitive heart’
"Making 40 feel like 20!!!"
Tom Brady isn’t the only one who can whip out the sappy Instagram posts. On Thursday, Gisele Bündchen shared a loving message to wish her husband a very happy birthday.
She posted a photo of the couple with the caption: “Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo.”
Here are Gisele’s posts from previous years:
Happy Birthday my love! We miss you and wish we could be with you today. Sending you all our love. May this year bring you so much joy and fulfillment. We love you!! ❤🎂✨😘 Feliz aniversário meu amor! Nós estamos com saudades e queríamos estar com você hoje. Receba todo nosso amor. Que esse ano lhe traga muitas alegrias e realizações. Nós te amamos!