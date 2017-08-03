In birthday post, Gisele says she fell in love with Tom Brady because of his ‘sensitive heart’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady isn’t the only one who can whip out the sappy Instagram posts. On Thursday, Gisele Bündchen shared a loving message to wish her husband a very happy birthday.

She posted a photo of the couple with the caption: “Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo.”

Here are Gisele’s posts from previous years:

Happy birthday my love! Missing you so much… Te amo!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Feliz aniversário meu amor! Estou com muita saudade… Te amo!!! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 3, 2014 at 4:50am PDT