On his birthday, Tom Brady sends best wishes to his ‘twin sister’

Tom Brady isn’t the only one in the family celebrating a birthday on August 3. The Patriots quarterback happens to share the special day with one of his older sisters, Julie. The two are three years apart.

Brady shared a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram with the caption: “When you share the same birthday….and also great fashion style! Happy birthday sweet Julie! I love you! Thank you for being the best second oldest sister in the world!”

