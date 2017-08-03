The Patriots brought real goats to training camp to celebrate Tom Brady’s birthday

By
9:32 AM

Many believe that Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time with his dramatic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. In honor of his G.O.A.T. status, the Patriots decided to bring in some surprise guests to help celebrate Brady’s 40th birthday at Thursday’s training camp practice.

The special visitors were none other than real baby goats.

Fans visiting Gillette Stadium were invited to take photos with the goats, many of which were donning New England gear.

