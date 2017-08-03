The Patriots brought real goats to training camp to celebrate Tom Brady’s birthday
Many believe that Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time with his dramatic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. In honor of his G.O.A.T. status, the Patriots decided to bring in some surprise guests to help celebrate Brady’s 40th birthday at Thursday’s training camp practice.
The special visitors were none other than real baby goats.
Goats here to celebrate THE GOAT's bday #TomBrady #BradyBday #PatsCamp @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/oLQMJCCV7b
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) August 3, 2017
Fans visiting Gillette Stadium were invited to take photos with the goats, many of which were donning New England gear.
On Tom Brady's 40th birthday, the Patriots are offering fans a G.O.A.T. photo opportunity at training camp (yes, that is a live baby goat). pic.twitter.com/FC8g1AoNNf
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017
It's a great day at #PatsCamp! pic.twitter.com/3hrYb78O3q
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017
🐐 + 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 = Tom Brady's birthday at #PatsCamp! pic.twitter.com/m82j78o74z
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017
We invited some of Tom's friends to #PatsCamp today to help celebrate his birthday! pic.twitter.com/tr2xLVCHVy
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017