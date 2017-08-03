The Patriots brought real goats to training camp to celebrate Tom Brady’s birthday

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Many believe that Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time with his dramatic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. In honor of his G.O.A.T. status, the Patriots decided to bring in some surprise guests to help celebrate Brady’s 40th birthday at Thursday’s training camp practice.

The special visitors were none other than real baby goats.

Fans visiting Gillette Stadium were invited to take photos with the goats, many of which were donning New England gear.

On Tom Brady's 40th birthday, the Patriots are offering fans a G.O.A.T. photo opportunity at training camp (yes, that is a live baby goat). pic.twitter.com/FC8g1AoNNf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

We invited some of Tom's friends to #PatsCamp today to help celebrate his birthday! pic.twitter.com/tr2xLVCHVy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017