Tom Brady was at his most brilliant at 30, and it’s hard to argue anything’s changed

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady follows through on a pass at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady turned 40-years-old Thursday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady follows through on a pass at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady turned 40-years-old Thursday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) –AP
By
3:34 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

There’s no need for 40 to be the new 30 when it comes to football-ancient and yet ageless Tom Brady and the 2017 Patriots. The old 30 would suffice just fine.

Time has accelerated like Brandin Cooks on a fly pattern, and somehow it has now been a decade since Brady, whom you may have heard turned 40 Thursday, submitted the single greatest individual performance a quarterback has ever produced.

Four-thousand-eight-hundred-and-six yards. A 68.9 completion percentage. Just eight interceptions. Fifty touchdown passes. And a 16-0 regular-season record.

Certainly the Super Bowl loss to the Giants left a single but glaring imperfection on it all. And Peyton Manning threw 55 touchdown passes six years later, breaking Brady’s record. Still, Brady’s 2007 season, his age-30 year, remains the pinnacle of quarterback performance in the history of the NFL.

Advertisement

Which makes this truth all the more staggering: A decade later, with so much time passed, Brady remains as brilliant as he ever was, and in a sport in which its intrinsic brutality so often abbreviates promise. Perhaps he’s lost a mile or two off the fastball, or maybe he has not. If so, it hasn’t mattered, probably because he’s grown even savvier, with so much knowledge gained and processed in his remarkable football mind in the decade since.

He makes few physical mistakes, and even fewer of the mental variety. He threw 28 touchdowns to just two interceptions last year, and you know the two picks gnaw at him. He continues to improve aspects of his game when there seems to be no further room for it. Also, he eats better, if weirder.

But what really fuels him, still, is the obsession with victory, and he’s mastered seizing those victories in pressurized moments that would crush mentally weaker men. The last time we saw him in a football scene that mattered, he was rallying the Patriots from a 28-3, third-quarter sinkhole to their second Super Bowl victory in three years and the fifth of his tenure.

Advertisement

He’s still writing memorable chapters to his career when pretty much every other quarterback in history would be well into the prologue. Just look at him in the context of Patriots history. Steve Grogan seemed old in his final seasons with the Patriots — because he was. He hung up the neck roll for good at age 37. Drew Bledsoe was done as a Patriots quarterback at 29 and an NFL quarterback at 34.

Heck, when Brady arrived in New England in 2000, the oldest player on the roster was the punter, Lee Johnson. He turns 56 in November.

As Brady hits an age milestone that comes for most athletes after they are long since retired, it’s fascinating to consider his career trajectory and where he stood at other benchmark birthdays.

At 20, he was in his sophomore year at Michigan, caddying for starter Brian Griese on the 1997 Rose Bowl and co-national champions. He threw 15 passes all season, completing 12, without a touchdown or an interception. The following season, with Griese graduated to the NFL, he emerged as the starter even though the Wolverines had brought in hot-shot recruit Drew Henson to be their next presumed golden boy.

Brady had supreme self-belief even then about his football future, but few shared it. It’s probably why, in that famous photo from the 2000 NFL Combine meat market — right, the one where a scrawny, bedheaded Brady wears no shirt but a slight scowl — he looks like he already knows he’s going to be drafted later than the likes of Spergon Wynn.

Advertisement

At 30 . . . well, you know. No quarterback has ever been better, and it’s hard to fathom another ever will. There was still a debate then regarding whether Brady or Manning was the superior player. That debate rages on only in corners of the Internet where reality and common sense have long since ceased being factors in forming an opinion.

And at 40? What will this season bring? His legacy already is unmatched in NFL history, and yet he still has a reasonable opportunity to significantly add to it. The Patriots might have their deepest roster in his 18 seasons. They are gunning for their sixth Super Bowl victory, with the opportunity to win three in four years for the second time in the Brady/Bill Belichick era. There is talk by us hyperbolic media folk of going undefeated. It’s highly unlikely, sure, and downright silly to talk about now, before the season and the inevitable attrition even begins.

Then again, who would have thought when Tom Brady was 20, or even when he dazzled at 30, that more great feats would be possible at 40?

Only one person, really. Ol’ Brady himself.

There’s no rush to get there, of course. Time is already passing too fast. But I can’t wait to see what he’s up to at age 50. Whatever he has in mind, we should probably know better by now than to doubt it.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill stretches out during an NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NFL
Watch: Ryan Tannehill goes down with apparent knee injury in Dolphins practice August 3, 2017 | 3:11 PM
Foxborough MA 08/3/17 Tom Brady waves to the family and friends section on his 40th birthday during the New England Patriots training camp at the Gillette Stadium Practice Field .(Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter: James McBride
New England Patriots
The 5 most revealing stories from ESPN's collection of Tom Brady anecdotes August 3, 2017 | 2:59 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick added context as to why he throws pads at players during drills August 3, 2017 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman after Super Bowl XLIX.
New England Patriots
Watch Julian Edelman's birthday tribute to Tom Brady set to Neil Young's 'Old Man' August 3, 2017 | 11:35 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Watch: Patriots fans sing 'Happy Birthday' to Tom Brady August 3, 2017 | 10:53 AM
Goats at Gillette
New England Patriots
The Patriots brought real goats to training camp to celebrate Tom Brady's birthday August 3, 2017 | 9:32 AM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
On his birthday, Tom Brady sends best wishes to his 'twin sister' August 3, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Tom Brady Gisele
New England Patriots
In birthday post, Gisele says she loves Tom Brady's 'sensitive heart' August 3, 2017 | 9:09 AM
REMOTE TRANSMISSION -- REMOTE TRANSMISSION--- FOXBORO;12-10-03; Tom Brady seems alone with his thoughts during pre-practice warm-ups..... GLOBE STAFF PHOTO BY TOM HERDE Library Tag 12112003 Sports
New England Patriots
40 things you might not know about Tom Brady August 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Fans leave Fenway Park after baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians was cancelled due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, after over an two hour delay, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Boston. The game was rescheduled to Monday August 14th. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox-Indians game postponed by rain; makeup on Aug 14 August 2, 2017 | 9:35 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, beats a pick-off tag by Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana as he dives back safely to first during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts on his 2016 season: 'I'm a realist ... it ain't getting much better than that' August 2, 2017 | 6:02 PM
08/02/2017 FOXBORO, MA Rob Gronkowski (cq) speaks to the media after a Patriots practice held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
New England Patriots
Gronk says Tom Brady only wants one thing for his 40th birthday August 2, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Former Red Sox pitcher John Lackey.
Sports Q
Which Boston athlete that you thought was a bust turned out to be indispensable? August 2, 2017 | 3:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes questions from members of the media during an NFL football news conference Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Boston's new Tom Brady wax figure is getting not-so-great reviews August 2, 2017 | 1:12 PM
Sports Q
Who is the best sports radio host in Boston? August 2, 2017 | 12:59 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick says Tom Brady's diet isn't for everyone August 2, 2017 | 11:55 AM
Isaiah Thomas Brinks trunk sandal
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge asked Isaiah Thomas about his Brink's truck sandals August 2, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Fenway Park catch
Boston Red Sox
Austin Jackson's spectacular catch reminds Red Sox fans of this 90's grab August 2, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Foxborough, MA 01/22/17 The England Patriots Tom Brady and Patriots fans celebrate his 10 yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman against the Pittsburgh Steelers during third quarter action in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 22, 2017 (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is making the Steelers rethink their defense August 2, 2017 | 9:07 AM
Boston Red Sox
Watch Austin Jackson's sensational catch for the Indians at Fenway Park August 1, 2017 | 11:58 PM
Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez is doused with energy drink after his three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indian at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox won, 12-10. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Christian Vazquez's 3-run HR in 9th lifts Red Sox over Indians August 1, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Fans watch during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales, NFLPA says August 1, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox put Dustin Pedroia on 10-day DL August 1, 2017 | 10:04 PM
Boston Red Sox
Applause for Dennis Eckersley louder than usual August 1, 2017 | 9:24 PM
Boston Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley does not want to ‘talk it out’ with David Price August 1, 2017 | 9:10 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, in Foxborough, Mass. Blount is bringing his power running to Philadelphia. The Eagles and Blount agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, May 17, 2017, giving the team a bruising back to complement their group of smaller, speedy runners. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick explained the difference between LeGarrette Blount and the new Patriots RBs August 1, 2017 | 4:56 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick hurl a blocking pad at Tom Brady's face during practice August 1, 2017 | 4:51 PM
07/30/2017 FOXBORO, MA Tom Brady hugged Rob Ninkovich (cq) after Ninkovich announced his retirement at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
New England Patriots
Rob Ninkovich shared a story that speaks to Tom Brady's generosity August 1, 2017 | 4:41 PM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Steve Smith Sr. #89 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Rob Ninkovich #50 and Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots during the first half of their game at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Rob Ninkovich set his Patriots highlights to the 'Dirty Dancing' theme August 1, 2017 | 4:35 PM
Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore fight at Patriots practice Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
New England Patriots
Here's a close-up view of the Julian Edelman-Stephon Gilmore scuffle August 1, 2017 | 4:05 PM