Watch Julian Edelman’s birthday tribute to Tom Brady set to Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Julian Edelman paid tribute to Tom Brady’s birthday on Thursday with a characteristically humorous social media post.

Brady, who is turning 40, was shown in a montage of photos from different times in his life – from childhood through the recent Super Bowl win – set to the tune of Neil Young’s “Old Man.”

Edelman, who grew up idolizing Brady, will be happy if the quarterback actually does play until he’s 45.

best is yet to come buddy, happy birthday #TB40 @tombrady A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:56am PDT