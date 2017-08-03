Watch Julian Edelman’s birthday tribute to Tom Brady set to Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’
"Old man, look at my life. I'm a lot like you were."
Julian Edelman paid tribute to Tom Brady’s birthday on Thursday with a characteristically humorous social media post.
Brady, who is turning 40, was shown in a montage of photos from different times in his life – from childhood through the recent Super Bowl win – set to the tune of Neil Young’s “Old Man.”
Edelman, who grew up idolizing Brady, will be happy if the quarterback actually does play until he’s 45.
