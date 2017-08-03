Watch these young Patriots fans try to guess Tom Brady’s age

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

As he turns 40-years-old, it’s worth noting that an entire generation of New England fans have grown up only ever knowing their team with Tom Brady as the quarterback. With limited exceptions (the 2008 season or the first four games of the 2016 season), Brady has been timeless.

In a video that the Patriots posted on Thursday, younger fans were asked how old they think Brady is.

Predictably, there were a wide range of responses:

How old is Tom Brady (according to kids)?! pic.twitter.com/MoJ1yyJDMf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017