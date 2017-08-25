Tom Brady Sr. went to counseling for two months when his son left for college

New England Patriots football quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs his father Tom Brady Sr. on the first hole of the Poppy Hills course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2006, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Library Tag 02132006 Living / Arts
Tom Brady hugs his father Tom Brady Sr. at the first hole of the Poppy Hills course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in 2006. –AP Photo/Ben Margot
By
1:32 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

If Tom Brady Sr. had it his way back when a teenage Tom Brady was deciding where he wanted to go to college, the father of four would have had his son go to Cal-Berkeley over Michigan.

Berkeley was very close to their hometown of San Mateo, so Brady Sr. assumed that he could watch his son play football on Saturday and then they could golf together on Sundays—a tradition they had established throughout high school. In fact, the younger Brady revealed he never wanted to stay out too late on the weekends so he would be able to get up early and hit the links with his dad the next day.

Advertisement

“I would go in to wake him up in the morning so we could go play,” Brady Sr. recalled.”It was always the greatest joy for me that he wanted to play golf with me.”

But despite his strong desire to have his son close, Brady Sr. kept his preferences private, because he didn’t want to be culpable should he influence his son to pick a school and have it not work out. Even though he would support his son in either location, that didn’t mean he wasn’t distraught when Brady revealed that he would be attending the institution that was nearly 2,000 miles away.

“It literally broke my heart,” Brady Sr. said.

Following Brady’s departure to Ann Arbor, Brady Sr. attended eight weeks of psychological counseling in order to cope with the separation anxiety. He and his wife, Galynn, would go on to attend 90% of Brady’s games while at Michigan, including ones when the quarterback was on the bench.

“I love every minute I can spend with my son,” Brady Sr. said.

This trend continued throughout their son’s career in the NFL. For Brady’s first four seasons, his parents attended every one of his games before adjusting their schedule to just the home games. So the fact that Brady Sr. was only able to attend one regular-season game last season was a rarity.

Advertisement

However, both Brady Sr. and Galynn were able to make it to Houston for Super Bowl LI. While there, a seven-year-old boy asked Tom Brady who his hero was.

“Who’s my hero?” the quarterback said. “Well, I think my dad’s my hero because he’s someone I look up to everyday.”

As tears welled in his eyes, an emotional Brady looked like he wanted to elaborate on his relationship with his father but paused to collect himself before reiterating that his dad is his hero.

“He was just a great example for me, and he was always someone who supported me in everything I did. To come home at night and bring me out, hit ground balls and fly balls … I loved baseball growing up,” Brady said. “And to have a chance to go to the 49ers game on the weekend with him and my mom and throw the ball in the parking lot before the games, those are memories that I’ll have forever.”

Gary Myers’ newest book, My First Coach: Inspiring Stories of NFL Quarterbacks, explores the many dimensions of that unique bond and how it can impact both the players and their families. In Brady’s case, Myers said he thinks the lesson is an overt display of affection is completely acceptable.

“It’s OK for a father and son to be so outward in their affection for one another,” Myers told Boston.com. “Their relationship is a good model for parents with kids who are 11 or 12 years old. The Bradys prove how important it is to be nurturing and complementary.”

Advertisement

Quotes from the MY FIRST COACH: INSPIRING STORIES OF NFL QUARTERBACKS AND THEIR DADS by Gary Myers. Copyright © 2017 by Gary Myers. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots-Lions preseason game August 25, 2017 | 4:00 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Starting pitcher Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after giving up a hit during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Is Chris Sale a lock to win the Cy Young award? August 25, 2017 | 2:19 PM
Kyrie Irving's skills at handling the basketball put the leprechaun's to shame. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis)
Sports News
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 August 25, 2017 | 1:11 PM
Tom Brady and wide receiver Randy Moss during training camp practice on July 27, 2007.
New England Patriots
Here's how top Patriots players have performed in fantasy since 2007 August 25, 2017 | 11:08 AM
2/3/13: Boston, MA: The crowd reacts after the Celtics Paul Pierce (34) hit a huge three pointer in the final seconds of the game over the Clippers Matt Barnes (not pictured) that put Boston ahead 106-101. The Boston Celtics hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. topic:Clippers-Celtics (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce thinks the Cavaliers are still the team to beat in the East August 25, 2017 | 10:56 AM
5-28-12: Miami, FL: With the outcome of the game no longer in question, Celtics starters (left to right) Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen watched the end of the game from a sad looking bench. The Boston Celtics visited the Miami Heat for Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoffs at American Airlines Arena. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: sports topic: Celtics-Heat
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen expects Celtics fans to be 'pissed off' after Isaiah Thomas trade August 25, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Boston Red Sox
Indians batter Sale, Red Sox 13-6 as 1st-place teams meet August 25, 2017 | 12:05 AM
09names - Rob Gronkowski partied at Foxwood’s post-parade celebration on Tuesday night. From left to right: Glenn Gronkowski, DJ Dante, Rob Gronkowski, Gordie Gronkowski, DJ Shaun Frank. (Big Night Entertainment Group)
New England Patriots
Gronk on rapper Rick Ross puking mid-party: 'Never seen that before' August 24, 2017 | 7:05 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 24: Rajai Davis #25 of the Boston Red Sox jokes with a teammate as he runs off the field after the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 24, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Red Sox 13-6. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Rajai Davis looks for another postseason shot with Red Sox August 24, 2017 | 6:13 PM
MLB
Benches clear 3 times, 8 ejections in Tigers-Yankees game August 24, 2017 | 5:14 PM
Gillette Stadium banner construction
New England Patriots
How Gillette was reconstructed to fit all five Super Bowl banners August 24, 2017 | 4:49 PM
Kyrie Irving drives between Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Kevin Durant thinks Kyrie Irving is a 'perfect' fit in Boston August 24, 2017 | 4:30 PM
File-This may 10, 2017, file photo shows Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) driving to the basket during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston. Following the biggest slight of his NBA career, Thomas will have to prove his worth again. All eyes will be watching how he rebounds after Tuesday’s blockbuster trade. The Celtics sent the two-time All-Star packing from a franchise and city that he’d embraced with every ounce of his 5-foot-9 frame. He’s now bound for Cleveland in exchange for what the Celtics believe is a bigger star, and better point guard, in Kyrie Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Boston Celtics
Ex-Celtics passionately refuted the rumor that Isaiah Thomas was unliked in Boston August 24, 2017 | 3:18 PM
FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, greets Kyrie Irving during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Irving was tired of being teammates with James. Now he has to figure out how to beat him. Cleveland's All-Star guard, who asked team owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this summer, was dealt Tuesday night, Aug. 22, to the Boston Celtics for fellow All-Star Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Boston Celtics
LeBron James went on a Twitter rant about fans burning Isaiah Thomas jerseys August 24, 2017 | 1:43 PM
Media
ESPN's Ryen Russillo out of Wyoming jail, court date set August 24, 2017 | 1:33 PM
Kyrie Irving's skills at handling the basketball put the leprechaun's to shame. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis)
Boston Celtics
Wear green to the PawSox game tonight and get a free ticket—because Kyrie Irving August 24, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Alex Guerrero, the close friend of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, is pictured on the sidelines at NRG Stadium.
New England Patriots
What do we make of Alex Guerrero's work with Rob Gronkowski? August 24, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Gronk
New England Patriots
Gronk wants to know the answer to one question in Katy Perry's new music video August 24, 2017 | 11:32 AM
New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen (83) at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Dwayne Allen says adjusting to the Patriots offense has been 'extremely hard' August 24, 2017 | 10:19 AM
Tom Brady in attendance at the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
New England Patriots
Floyd Mayweather says 'close friend' Tom Brady texted him before McGregor bout August 24, 2017 | 10:05 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts to Jaylen Brown #7 after a score against the Washington Wizards during Game Six of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at Verizon Center on May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown calls burning of Isaiah Thomas jersey 'pathetic' August 24, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Boston, MA - 3/22/2017 - (1st quarter) Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis (11) during the first quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 23Celtics-Pacers, LOID: 8.3.1978139473.
Boston Celtics
The Kyrie Irving trade impacts these 3 Celtics the most August 24, 2017 | 7:03 AM
Boston Red Sox
Moreland, Pomeranz lead Red Sox past Kluber, Indians 6-1 August 23, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox acquire outfielder Rajai Davis from Oakland August 23, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Boston MA 3/1/17 Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving drives past Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas during fourth quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics pics reporter: Adam Himmelsbach
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving will wear No. 11 with Celtics August 23, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox put Jackie Bradley Jr. on DL August 23, 2017 | 4:56 PM
Media
ESPN's Ryen Russillo arrested in Wyoming after entering condo August 23, 2017 | 4:32 PM
Foxborough-8/22/17 The Patriots held practice at the practice facility at Gillette Stadium. Coach Bill Belichick watches over warmups. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick says imminent Pats cuts cause 'stress on everybody' August 23, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Jayson Tatum during NBA Summer League play.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum was 'just as surprised as everyone else' by the arrival of Kyrie Irving August 23, 2017 | 2:14 PM
05/26/2017 Waltham Ma- Boston Celtics player Isaiah Thomas (cq) talks about his season while being interviewed in Waltham. Boston Globe StaffPhotograph Jonathan Wiggs Reporter:Topic
Boston Celtics
Bill Simmons summed up why Isaiah Thomas was so special to Celtics fans August 23, 2017 | 2:11 PM