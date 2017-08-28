Patriots pledge up to $1 million to support Houston hurricane relief

Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended the McGregor-Mayweather fight on Saturday.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended the McGregor-Mayweather fight on Saturday. –Getty Images
Matt Pepin
Owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots will match up to $1 million in donations made to the American Red Cross for the Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund.

The Patriots expect to have details regarding a site to accept donations later Monday.

“Houston is a special city to our family and our organization,” Kraft said in a team release. “The New England Patriots and our fans have celebrated two of our franchise’s greatest and most memorable moments in Houston.

“The city was a tremendous host for Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and once again this past February for Super Bowl LI. Houston could not have provided more support to us during those visits, and we welcome the opportunity to provide this support when Houston needs it most.

“When natural disasters have impacted our country, they have always unified communities and rallied support throughout the nation. We have already heard stories of heroic rescues and strangers helping strangers in this time of need.

“These stories have inspired us, as we always encourage bringing communities together, building bridges and helping others. We are eager to join in these efforts and provide our support.”

The Houston Texans and owner Bob McNair also announced that they would donate $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston’s Flood Relief Fund. The team relocated to suburban Dallas and practiced at the Cowboys’ practice facility.

The NFL Foundation also said it would match the $1 million donation pledged by the Texans and McNair.

Material from the Associated Press report was used in this report.

