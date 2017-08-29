Patriots trade for linebacker Marquis Flowers

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots have acquired linebacker Marquis Flowers in a trade with the Bengals.

Flowers played 16 games as a rookie in 2014, but missed the 2015 season because of a shoulder injury he suffered in the final exhibition game. He appeared in 16 games last season and had seven tackles, playing mostly on special teams.

Flowers is 6 feet 3 inches, 245 pounds, and played college football at Arizona.

The Bengals received a seventh-round draft pick in the deal.