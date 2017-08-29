Patriots trade for linebacker Marquis Flowers
The Patriots have acquired linebacker Marquis Flowers in a trade with the Bengals.
Flowers played 16 games as a rookie in 2014, but missed the 2015 season because of a shoulder injury he suffered in the final exhibition game. He appeared in 16 games last season and had seven tackles, playing mostly on special teams.
Flowers is 6 feet 3 inches, 245 pounds, and played college football at Arizona.
The Bengals received a seventh-round draft pick in the deal.
Advertisement