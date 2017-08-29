Read Julian Edelman’s message to Patriots fans on his ‘extremely trying’ week

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman on Tuesday shared his thoughts in the aftermath of his season-ending knee injury in a message on social media.

“This has been an extremely trying week,’’ Edelman wrote in a note on his phone that was screenshotted and shared on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. “That being said, the amount of support I have received since Friday night is truly humbling.

“I will approach this rehab process the only way I know how, with everything I have, to make sure I come back stronger than ever.’’

Edelman, who was New England’s leading receiver last season with 98 catches for 1,106 yards, went down on the Patriots’ first drive against the Lions in Detroit.