The Cleveland Browns have a hilarious take on Tom Brady’s Sports Illustrated cover photo

Brady Sports Illustrated
–Sports Illustrated via Facebook
By
August 30, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Could this season end in another Super Bowl repeat for the Patriots? Sports Illustrated thinks so.

After New England reloaded this offseason, the magazine predicted the team would again hoist the Lombardi Trophy come this February, defeating the Green Bay Packers, 31-27. Tom Brady even received the SI cover treatment.

But to be fair, Brady wasn’t the only NFL player on the cover… if you looked closely.

The Cleveland Browns certainly did.

In a tweet Tuesday, the team congratulated their seven-time All-Pro offensive tackle Joe Thomas on his cover presence — scaled down to the size of a piece of fruit (let’s say, avocado) small enough to fit in Brady’s hand.

To his credit, Thomas took the “honor” in stride.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady NFL Media
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland follows through on a two-run single during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Mitch Moreland homers, has 4 RBIs; Red Sox sweep Jays with 7-1 win August 30, 2017 | 11:58 PM
Boston MA 3/1/17 Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket on Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving during first quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics pics reporter: Adam Himmelsbach
Boston Celtics
AP source: Celtics complete blockbuster trade with Cavaliers August 30, 2017 | 11:01 PM
FILE - In this March 24, 1985 file photo, Villanova coach Rollie Massimino takes a victory ride on his players shoulders. Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. (AP Photo/File)
College Sports
Before 'The Perfect Game,' Rollie Massimino was a basketball force outside of Boston August 30, 2017 | 8:35 PM
FOXBORO - 11/20/98 - STAFF PHOTO: BARRY CHIN. PATRIOTS COACH PETE CARROLL TALKS WITH WILLIE MCGINEST DURING PRACTICE TODAY.
New England Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Pete Carroll got a raw deal with the Patriots August 30, 2017 | 6:21 PM
FILE - In this March 24, 1985 file photo, Villanova coach Rollie Massimino takes a victory ride on his players shoulders. Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. (AP Photo/File)
College Sports
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova to '85 NCAA title, dies August 30, 2017 | 4:42 PM
Tuukka Rask and Stephen Gostkowski.
Boston Bruins
Watch Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask bury a 40-yard field goal August 30, 2017 | 10:47 AM
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler faces reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler opens up on preseason play, says 'I'm better than that' August 30, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Adam Schefter's daughter interviews Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Watch Adam Schefter's 8-year-old daughter interview Patriots players August 30, 2017 | 3:44 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale and 2 relievers toss 4-hitter; Red Sox beat Blue Jays August 29, 2017 | 10:23 PM
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas reacts during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Boston, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The Celtics won 109-100. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas says 'I am not damaged' in ESPN interview August 29, 2017 | 10:06 PM
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Gerald Green #30 of the Boston Celtics encourages his teammates in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bulls during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 105-83. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Former Celtic is asking for boats to help Houston flood victims August 29, 2017 | 1:28 PM
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers is congratulated in the dugout after his home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Red Sox
What we've learned about Rafael Devers after his first month in the majors August 29, 2017 | 12:26 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is taken off the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
New England Patriots
Read Julian Edelman's message to Patriots fans on his 'extremely trying' week August 29, 2017 | 11:30 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, talks with officials before an NFL football preseason game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick says he's watched every NFL preseason game so far August 29, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Marquis Flowers (53) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Chiefs won 30-12. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
New England Patriots
Patriots trade for linebacker Marquis Flowers August 29, 2017 | 9:07 AM
Foxborough-8/05/17- The Patriots held their trainiing camp Saturday at Gillette Stadium practice fields. Chris Hogan catches a pass. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick calls Chris Hogan 'one of our best players' August 29, 2017 | 7:15 AM
MLB
Yankees sitting Judge for 2 days, hoping to end slump August 29, 2017 | 12:05 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on February 05, 2017 shows Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' Super Bowl comeback astounded even NFL Films August 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox' Christian Vazquez gestures skywards after hitting a two run home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Danny Barnes, not shown, during seventh inning Major League baseball action in Toronto on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Christian Vazquez has 4 hits; Red Sox beat Blue Jays August 28, 2017 | 11:58 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is taken off the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick explains how losing Julian Edelman affects the Patriots' offense August 28, 2017 | 7:05 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) breaks downfield as Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and cornerback Darius Slay (23) give chase during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
New England Patriots
With Edelman out and cuts coming, Patriots are moving forward August 28, 2017 | 4:49 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
New England Patriots
Patriots remain powerhouse of weak new-look AFC East August 28, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended the McGregor-Mayweather fight on Saturday.
New England Patriots
Patriots pledge up to $1 million to support Houston hurricane relief August 28, 2017 | 3:08 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) on the sidelines.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady talked extensively about playing without Julian Edelman August 28, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks to the media after his TKO of Conor McGregor in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady disputes notion he is close friends with Floyd Mayweather August 28, 2017 | 11:36 AM
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Jayson Tatum #11 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
The Cavs are reportedly asking for Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown August 28, 2017 | 8:30 AM
Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman walks across the finish line after a wreath laying ceremony at the sites of the Boston Marathon bombings on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon film 'Stronger' to premiere at hospital August 27, 2017 | 5:42 PM
07/30/2017 FOXBORO, MA Kony Ealy (cq) 94, walks onto the field during a Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
New England Patriots
Jets claim defensive end Kony Ealy from Patriots August 27, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones swings at a pitch in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Boston. The Orioles won 2-1. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Red Sox
Orioles get to Fister early, beat Red Sox 2-1 August 27, 2017 | 5:02 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: NBA player Isaiah Thomas attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
What we know about the stalled Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas deal August 27, 2017 | 3:42 PM