The Cleveland Browns have a hilarious take on Tom Brady’s Sports Illustrated cover photo
Could this season end in another Super Bowl repeat for the Patriots? Sports Illustrated thinks so.
After New England reloaded this offseason, the magazine predicted the team would again hoist the Lombardi Trophy come this February, defeating the Green Bay Packers, 31-27. Tom Brady even received the SI cover treatment.
But to be fair, Brady wasn’t the only NFL player on the cover… if you looked closely.
The Cleveland Browns certainly did.
Congrats on the @SInow cover, @joethomas73! pic.twitter.com/O2SoDPH665
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2017
In a tweet Tuesday, the team congratulated their seven-time All-Pro offensive tackle Joe Thomas on his cover presence — scaled down to the size of a piece of fruit (let’s say, avocado) small enough to fit in Brady’s hand.
To his credit, Thomas took the “honor” in stride.
😂what an honor being in Brady's armpit https://t.co/7i4SROKcBO
— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 29, 2017