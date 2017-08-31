Live updates from the Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Follow along below for updates and analysis as the Patriots and the Giants square off in their final preseason contest before the NFL kickoff game.

Fourth quarter

Rosas hits a 27-yard field goal (Giants 37, Patriots 21).

Brissett connects Devin Lucien for a 45-yard reception:

Brissett runs into the end zone for a touchdown (Giants 37, Patriots 28):

Jacob Hollister works his way into the end zone after catching a pass from Brissett (Giants 37, Patriots 35):

With 1:42 remaining, the Patriots defense makes a stop on third down to give the team a chance to win the game:

Kenny Moore, who is fighting for a roster spot, got a great PBU on third down to give the Patriots the ball. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 1, 2017

This is Jacoby Brissett's third opportunity this preseason to drive down the field in a two-minute drill. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 1, 2017

Stephen Gostkowski hits a 55-yard field goal (Patriots 38, Giants 37):

Jacoby Brissett: 28/39, 340 yards, 4 TD, 1 rushing TD, 1 INT, 121.7 quarterback rating. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 1, 2017

Rosas kicks a game-winning field goal for the Giants as time expires (Giants 40, Patriots 38).

Third quarter

Most of the Patriots currently playing will reportedly not make the team’s regular-season roster:

Most of these players won't make the Patriots, but they're playing the whole game. Belichick giving them a chance to put out a lot of tape — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 1, 2017

Jacoby Brissett hits Devin Lucien for a touchdown (Giants 34, Patriots 21):

One of Jacoby Brissett's best throws of the summer — nice 12-yard toss to Devin Lucien in the corner of the end zone. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 1, 2017

Brissett is 15/19 with 164 yards, 3 TDs and a 120.3 quarterback rating — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 1, 2017

Second quarter

Aldrick Rosas hits a 23-yard field goal to give the Giants a two-possession lead (Giants 17, Patriots 7).

Brissett goes 4-for-4 and connects with Austin Carr for a 14-yard touchdown (Giants 17, Patriots 14):

A second look at @ayeseeme's second touchdown of the preseason. #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/LWuUWFwTOh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 1, 2017

Brissett is 9/10 for 112 yards with two TDs and an INT. His QB rating is 113.3 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 1, 2017

Cyrus Jones goes down with an injury after his knee buckles under him. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game:

Looks like bad news for Cyrus Jones' right knee. Non-contact plant; similar to Edelman. pic.twitter.com/EsvaHDrW2B — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) September 1, 2017

Cyrus Jones goes down on an incompletion down the sideline. Looks like a right leg injury. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 1, 2017

Cyrus Jones falls awkwardly running down the sideline with Travis Rudolph. Non-contact. Leg seemed to give out. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 1, 2017

#Patriots announce Cyrus Jones will not return after suffering a knee injury — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) September 1, 2017

#Patriots DB/returner Cyrus Jones has an MRI in AM, but the fear is he suffered a serious, potentially season-ending knee injury, per source — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

Woodrow Hamilton goes down with a right knee injury and is helped off the field by medical staff. He can’t put any weight on his right side, as he exits the field:

Woodrow Hamilton is shaken up on the last play. Looks like a leg injury. Has been having a solid game up until this point. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 1, 2017

Woodrow Hamilton can't put any weight at all on the right leg. Hopped off the field with help from the medical staff. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 1, 2017

Shaun Draughn rushes the ball in for a touchdown (Giants 24, Patriots 14):

WATCH: Shaun Draughn breaks through for a touchdown! #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/Jji38sGTJj — New York Giants (@Giants) September 1, 2017

Matt LaCosse scores his second touchdown of the game (Giants 31, Patriots 14):

Second Helping! Matt LaCosse catches TD No. 2 of the night! pic.twitter.com/jGL0PLp84j — New York Giants (@Giants) September 1, 2017

New York closes the first half with a field goal (Giants 34, Patriots 14).

First quarter

Linebackers coach Brian Flores will be making the defensive calls for the Patriots:

LBs coach Brian Flores with the defensive call sheet on the sideline. Looks like he's calling the D in this game. Matt Patricia off to side. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2017

Rookie defensive back Damarius Travis forces and recovers a fumble on the Giants’ second play of the game. The Patriots take over at New York’s 35-yard line:

Damarius Travis looks like he forced a fumble there. #Patriots like him. Think he'll at least make the practice squad if he clears waivers. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 31, 2017

Damarius Travis, who's fighting for a roster spot at safety, forces and recovers a fumble on the second play of the game. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 31, 2017

Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea will be making the offensive calls for the Patriots:

WRs coach Chad O'Shea with the call sheet on the sideline. Josh McDaniels stands to side. Looks like O'Shea calling plays tonight. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2017

Bill Belichick sometimes uses 4th preseason game to get assistant coaches experience calling plays. Good usage of final preseason game. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2017

WR coach Chad O’Shea has the call sheet tonight while Josh McDaniels stands to the side. Belichick often does this in 4th preseason game pic.twitter.com/oSKCfF6sbQ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 31, 2017

New England gets on the board first with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Cody Hollister (Patriots 7, Giants 0):

Matt LaCosse ties it up with a 25-yard reception in the end zone from Geno Smith. Smith went 5-for-5 and threw for 60 yards on his team’s opening drive (Patriots 7, Giants 7):

WATCH: Geno Smith hits Matt LaCosse for a Touchdown! #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/YMYcoBnz7G — New York Giants (@Giants) August 31, 2017

Three Patriots within five yards of the receiver on that touchdown. Not ideal. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 31, 2017

While trying to hit D.J. Foster on a screen pass, Brissett throws an interception to defensive end Kerry Wynn, who runs the ball 15 yards in for a score. Wynn visited New England as a free agent during the offseason (Giants 14, Patriots 7):

INTERCEPTION! Kerry Wynn with the Pick-6 and the Giants take the lead! pic.twitter.com/AQgyy7MQWT — New York Giants (@Giants) August 31, 2017

Pre-game

The Patriots reportedly plan to sit their starters against the Giants: According to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get the start Thursday night against the New York Giants. Howe speculates that head coach Bill Belichick could also make a last-minute change by swapping in Jimmy Garoppolo to simulate a potential in-game experience for the backup quarterback. But that possibility seems unlikely as of now.

In fact, barring a late change, Jacoby Brissett is being prepped as the starting QB vs. the Giants. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 30, 2017

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin also predicts that the squad “should be almost all backups tonight.”

Welcome to an overcast Gillette Stadium for Pats-Giants. Should be almost all backups tonight. Terry McAulay is the referee pic.twitter.com/rx1TkgyNcO — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 31, 2017

The Patriots’ starting lineups feature a completely third-string defense:

#Patriots offensive starters: Brissett, Daniels, J. Hollister, O'Shaughnessy, Carr, Washington, Waddle, Douglas, Karras, McDermott, Croston — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2017

Tonight's NFL preseason games are in many ways about spots 48-63: the last handful of spots on active rosters and the 10-man practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2017

Bubba Watson and Keegan Bradley are in attendance:

Bubba Watson is in the house (white shirt). The PGA Tour is a stone’s throw from Gillette this weekend pic.twitter.com/jTU4dVbh5I — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 31, 2017

All players on both teams appear to have stood for the national anthem:

From what I saw, everyone stood for the anthem at Gillette tonight. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 31, 2017

No kneeling or protests on either sideline tonight in Patriots-Giants — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 31, 2017

The Giants win the coin toss and elect to receive: