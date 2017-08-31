Live updates from the Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs onto the field before their game NFL football game qagainst the Detroit Lions Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Jacoby Brissett runs onto the field before the Patriots preseason game against the Detroit Lions. –AP Photo/Duane Burleson
By
August 31, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Follow along below for updates and analysis as the Patriots and the Giants square off in their final preseason contest before the NFL kickoff game.

Fourth quarter

Rosas hits a 27-yard field goal (Giants 37, Patriots 21).

Brissett connects Devin Lucien for a 45-yard reception:

Brissett runs into the end zone for a touchdown (Giants 37, Patriots 28):

Jacob Hollister works his way into the end zone after catching a pass from Brissett (Giants 37, Patriots 35):

With 1:42 remaining, the Patriots defense makes a stop on third down to give the team a chance to win the game: 

Stephen Gostkowski hits a 55-yard field goal (Patriots 38, Giants 37):

Rosas kicks a game-winning field goal for the Giants as time expires (Giants 40, Patriots 38).

Third quarter

Advertisement

Most of the Patriots currently playing will reportedly not make the team’s regular-season roster:

Jacoby Brissett hits Devin Lucien for a touchdown (Giants 34, Patriots 21):

Second quarter

Aldrick Rosas hits a 23-yard field goal to give the Giants a two-possession lead (Giants 17, Patriots 7).

Brissett goes 4-for-4 and connects with Austin Carr for a 14-yard touchdown (Giants 17, Patriots 14):

Cyrus Jones goes down with an injury after his knee buckles under him. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game:

Woodrow Hamilton goes down with a right knee injury and is helped off the field by medical staff. He can’t put any weight on his right side, as he exits the field:

Shaun Draughn rushes the ball in for a touchdown (Giants 24, Patriots 14):

Matt LaCosse scores his second touchdown of the game (Giants 31, Patriots 14):

New York closes the first half with a field goal (Giants 34, Patriots 14).

First quarter

Linebackers coach Brian Flores will be making the defensive calls for the Patriots:

Rookie defensive back Damarius Travis forces and recovers a fumble on the Giants’ second play of the game. The Patriots take over at New York’s 35-yard line:

Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea will be making the offensive calls for the Patriots:

Advertisement

New England gets on the board first with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Cody Hollister (Patriots 7, Giants 0):

Matt LaCosse ties it up with a 25-yard reception in the end zone from Geno Smith. Smith went 5-for-5 and threw for 60 yards on his team’s opening drive (Patriots 7, Giants 7):

While trying to hit D.J. Foster on a screen pass, Brissett throws an interception to defensive end Kerry Wynn, who runs the ball 15 yards in for a score. Wynn visited New England as a free agent during the offseason (Giants 14, Patriots 7):

Pre-game

The Patriots reportedly plan to sit their starters against the Giants: According to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get the start Thursday night against the New York Giants. Howe speculates that head coach Bill Belichick could also make a last-minute change by swapping in Jimmy Garoppolo to simulate a potential in-game experience for the backup quarterback. But that possibility seems unlikely as of now.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin also predicts that the squad “should be almost all backups tonight.”

The Patriots’ starting lineups feature a completely third-string defense:

Bubba Watson and Keegan Bradley are in attendance:

All players on both teams appear to have stood for the national anthem:

The Giants win the coin toss and elect to receive:

 

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston-09/01/17- The Boston celtics held a press confrence at TD Garden to introduce their new star players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Owner Wyc Grousbeck(left) stands with Irving, Hayward, and Danny Ainge as they hold their new jerseys. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward say hello to Celtics fans in their new uniforms September 1, 2017 | 3:09 PM
Boston-09/01/17- The Boston celtics held a press confrence at TD Garden to introduce their new star players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Owner Wyc Grousbeck(left) stands with Irving, Hayward, and Danny Ainge as they hold their new jerseys. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Boston Celtics
The state police seem fairly confident that the Celtics are going to win it all September 1, 2017 | 1:57 PM
Boston-09/01/17- The Boston celtics held a press confrence at TD Garden to introduce their new star players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Irving(left) put his jersey on his shoulder as he leaves the stage with Hayward and Ainge. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving said he has not spoken to LeBron James since asking for a trade September 1, 2017 | 1:34 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Jacoby Brissett's performance against the Giants produced quite the highlight reel September 1, 2017 | 12:53 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones on season-ending injury: "It's nothing!" September 1, 2017 | 12:36 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wears a University of Houston cap to show support for those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, as he speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick showed his support for Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey September 1, 2017 | 12:21 PM
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 and Gordon Hayward are introduced as the newest members of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on September 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
“When Boston came knocking, I was answering." September 1, 2017 | 11:40 AM
New York Yankees pitcher C. C. Sabathia walks to the dugout after striking out a Boston Red Sox batter to end the top of the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Boston Red Sox
CC Sabathia really didn't like the Red Sox bunting against him September 1, 2017 | 1:35 AM
New York Yankees pitcher C. C. Sabathia works against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Boston Red Sox
CC Sabathia calls Red Sox 'weak' for bunting; Yankees win 6-2 September 1, 2017 | 12:37 AM
FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 31: Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots celebrates his field goal in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 40-38 loss to the Giants August 31, 2017 | 11:19 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Jacoby Brissett throws 4 TD passes but Patriots lose to Giants 40-38 August 31, 2017 | 11:17 PM
FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) looks to pass in front of Orlando Magic forward Terrence Ross (31) and center Nikola Vucevic during an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cavaliers have finalized their blockbuster deal with Boston involving All-Star guards Irving and Isaiah Thomas by getting an another draft pick from the Celtics. The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2020 to complete the package, said the person who spoke Wednesday night, Aug. 30, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has to sign off on the agreement. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving says goodbye to Cleveland in a heartfelt video to fans August 31, 2017 | 3:04 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly plan to sit their starters against Giants August 31, 2017 | 8:51 AM
Norton MA 9/5/16 Rory McIlroy holding up the trophy after winning the Deutsche Bank Championships at the TPC Boston on Monday September 5, 2016. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Golf
Your guide to this weekend's PGA golf tournament in Norton August 31, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Kyrie Irving lays it in at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics
What Danny Ainge means when he says Kyrie Irving fits the Celtics' timeline August 31, 2017 | 7:46 AM
Chestnut Hill, MA - 8/03/2017 - Boston College Eagles quarterback Darius Wade (4). Boston College football practice. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian Benbow, Topic: BC football, LOID: 8.3.3295347988.
College Sports
Boston College mum on starting quarterback for Northern Illinois opener August 31, 2017 | 2:33 AM
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland follows through on a two-run single during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Mitch Moreland homers, has 4 RBIs; Red Sox sweep Jays with 7-1 win August 30, 2017 | 11:58 PM
Boston MA 3/1/17 Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket on Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving during first quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics pics reporter: Adam Himmelsbach
Boston Celtics
Celtics complete blockbuster trade with Cavaliers August 30, 2017 | 11:01 PM
FILE - In this March 24, 1985 file photo, Villanova coach Rollie Massimino takes a victory ride on his players shoulders. Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. (AP Photo/File)
College Sports
Before 'The Perfect Game,' Rollie Massimino was a basketball force outside of Boston August 30, 2017 | 8:35 PM
FOXBORO - 11/20/98 - STAFF PHOTO: BARRY CHIN. PATRIOTS COACH PETE CARROLL TALKS WITH WILLIE MCGINEST DURING PRACTICE TODAY.
New England Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Pete Carroll got a raw deal with the Patriots August 30, 2017 | 6:21 PM
FILE - In this March 24, 1985 file photo, Villanova coach Rollie Massimino takes a victory ride on his players shoulders. Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. (AP Photo/File)
College Sports
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova to '85 NCAA title, dies August 30, 2017 | 4:42 PM
Brady Sports Illustrated
New England Patriots
The Cleveland Browns have a hilarious take on Tom Brady's SI cover August 30, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Memorabilia from Ed Cunningham's career as a football player and broadcast analyst for ESPN and ABC, at his home in Long Beach, Calif., Aug. 23, 2017. Cunningham has decided to step away from football over concerns over player health. “It’s changing for all of us,” he said. “I don’t currently think the game is safe for the brain. And oh, by the way, I’ve had teammates who have killed themselves. Dave Duerson put a shotgun to his chest so we could study his brain.” (Emily Berl/The New York Times)
Media
ESPN football analyst walks away, disturbed by brain trauma on field August 30, 2017 | 11:57 AM
Tuukka Rask and Stephen Gostkowski.
Boston Bruins
Watch Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask bury a 40-yard field goal August 30, 2017 | 10:47 AM
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler faces reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler opens up on preseason play, says 'I'm better than that' August 30, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Adam Schefter's daughter interviews Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Watch Adam Schefter's 8-year-old daughter interview Patriots players August 30, 2017 | 3:44 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale and 2 relievers toss 4-hitter; Red Sox beat Blue Jays August 29, 2017 | 10:23 PM
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas reacts during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Boston, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The Celtics won 109-100. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas says 'I am not damaged' in ESPN interview August 29, 2017 | 10:06 PM
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Gerald Green #30 of the Boston Celtics encourages his teammates in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bulls during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 105-83. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Former Celtic is asking for boats to help Houston flood victims August 29, 2017 | 1:28 PM
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers is congratulated in the dugout after his home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Red Sox
What we've learned about Rafael Devers after his first month in the majors August 29, 2017 | 12:26 PM