Patriots trade for cornerback Johnson Bademosi

The Patriots have acquired cornerback Johnson Bademosi in a trade with the Detroit Lions, according to several reports.

Bademosi is in his sixth NFL season. He appeared in 16 games for the Lions last season, and he played four seasons for the Browns from 2012-15. He played college football at Stanford.

According to ESPN, the Lions will receive a 2019 sixth-round draft pick from the Patriots.

Lions receiving a 6th-round pick in 2019 from the Patriots in exchange for DB Johnson Bademosi, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2017

Bademosi had 19 solo tackles and one interception in 2016. He also was on the Lions’ special teams units.