From Tim Tebow to Reggie Wayne: 6 notable Patriots roster cuts from the last 5 years

Bill Belichick has never been sentimental in his roster decisions.

Deion Branch in Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Deion Branch in Super Bowl XXXVIII. –TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
12:31 PM

The end of preseason brings with it the end of expanded rosters for NFL teams. And every year, Bill Belichick makes hard choices as he cuts down the Patriots’ roster to 53 players.

The New England coach has never been afraid to make bold moves in his tenure. While each cut is measured to fit the needs of the team, some have drawn more attention than others. Here’s a quick look at a few of the more notable cuts the Patriots have made in the last five seasons:

Deion Branch: As the only Patriots player other than Tom Brady to win Super Bowl MVP, Branch has permanent legacy among the franchise’s heroes. Yet even he was unable to avoid the harsh reality of Belichick’s evaluations. Though he was cut in 2012, Branch was brought back later in the season (only to be cut and re-signed again).

Aaron Dobson: Once a second round pick, Dobson failed to entrench himself as a trusted target of Tom Brady’s. Finally, New England lost patience with the talented but often injured wide receiver. He was cut prior to the 2016 season.

Jonas Gray: Famous for his historic performance on Sunday Night Football against the Colts in 2014, Gray saw his stock fall dramatically by the end of training camp the following year. With an array of running backs available, Gray was deemed expendable in September 2015.

Dan Koppen: A staple of the Patriots’ offensive line for multiple Super Bowls, Koppen missed most of the 2011 season due to injury. He was among the final cuts the following year, eventually landing in Denver for a season with the Broncos.

Tim Tebow: Though few gave him a legitimate chance to make the team, Tebow’s presence in Patriots camp in 2013 certainly drew extensive coverage. Despite struggling in his preseason playing time, Tebow was among the last to be cut by Belichick.

Reggie Wayne: The former All-Pro receiver is unique on this list as the only player who requested his own release (which he was granted shortly before the 2015 season). Wayne’s tenure with the Patriots lasted less than two weeks after signing a one-year contract on Aug. 24. He caught two passes for 24 yards in a pair of preseason games.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
