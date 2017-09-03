One of the newest Patriots is also a serious ‘Magic: The Gathering’ player

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Cassius Marsh was one of several players the Patriots traded for earlier this weekend. That said, he’s probably the only one who’s played in a Magic: The Gathering tournament.

The popular trading card game is an interest of Marsh’s. Though he stands at 6’4″ and weighs in around 270 pounds, the 25-year-old defensive end enjoys a card competition to accompany his day job on the football field. According to the Seattle Times, Marsh has played Magic: The Gathering since he was a kid.

“I’m a nerd, for sure,” Marsh told the Times‘ Jayson Jenks. “I’ve been playing since I was 11. How people like gaming, I like cards.”

His habit received widespread attention in November of 2016, when cards reportedly worth more than $20,000 were stolen from him.

To help make up for the loss, Magic: The Gathering organizers presented Marsh with a “care package”:

.@Seahawks linebacker @KingCash_7191 had his Magic collection stolen earlier this week, so we delivered him a care package! pic.twitter.com/rCuh4x9RxJ — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) November 10, 2016

Earlier in 2017, Marsh went to a tournament, playing against competition he evidently wasn’t ready for. In all, Marsh finished 3,150th out of 3,400. Still, the then-Seahawk noted that he had “a blast”:

Had a blast at my first GP!! Thanks @channelfireball for bring me out to this awesome @wizards_magic event. Had to much fun and picked up tooooooo much 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Cassius Marsh (@cassiusmarsh) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Marsh was acquired by the Patriots on Saturday as Bill Belichick filled out the team’s roster.