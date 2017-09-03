One of the newest Patriots is also a serious ‘Magic: The Gathering’ player
Cassius Marsh was one of several players the Patriots traded for earlier this weekend. That said, he’s probably the only one who’s played in a Magic: The Gathering tournament.
The popular trading card game is an interest of Marsh’s. Though he stands at 6’4″ and weighs in around 270 pounds, the 25-year-old defensive end enjoys a card competition to accompany his day job on the football field. According to the Seattle Times, Marsh has played Magic: The Gathering since he was a kid.
“I’m a nerd, for sure,” Marsh told the Times‘ Jayson Jenks. “I’ve been playing since I was 11. How people like gaming, I like cards.”
His habit received widespread attention in November of 2016, when cards reportedly worth more than $20,000 were stolen from him.
To help make up for the loss, Magic: The Gathering organizers presented Marsh with a “care package”:
.@Seahawks linebacker @KingCash_7191 had his Magic collection stolen earlier this week, so we delivered him a care package! pic.twitter.com/rCuh4x9RxJ
— Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) November 10, 2016
Earlier in 2017, Marsh went to a tournament, playing against competition he evidently wasn’t ready for. In all, Marsh finished 3,150th out of 3,400. Still, the then-Seahawk noted that he had “a blast”:
Marsh was acquired by the Patriots on Saturday as Bill Belichick filled out the team’s roster.