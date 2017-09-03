Phillip Dorsett and James White are tied to a Florida high school football dynasty

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

With the announcement of the Colts-Patriots trade on Saturday, newly-acquired wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was once again a teammate of James White. It was the first time the two had been on the same roster since they were both members of the 2008 St. Thomas Aquinas High School football team.

While it’s far from unheard of that two NFL players would once have been high school teammates, it’s notable in Dorsett and White’s case simply because the 2008 team was so dominant. Not only did they go undefeated that season (15-0) and win a Florida state championship, but the roster was stacked with future NFL talent.

Dorsett and former Colts teammate Duron Carter played wide receiver, while White and Bengals running back Giovani Bernard starred in the backfield. The roster also included current Lions rookie Jake Rudock, and Buccaneers defensive back Cody Riggs.

After White graduated, Dorsett won a second state championship in 2010. His counterpart at wide receiver that year was future Florida State (and current Jacksonville Jaguar) Rashad Greene.

St. Thomas Aquinas’ dominance didn’t end (or begin) with Dorsett or White. They were merely parts of one of the nation’s greatest high school football dynasties. Since 1992, the Fort Lauderdale school has won 10 state titles (including a 2014-2016 three-peat). Alumni include Michael Irvin and Joey Bosa.

Needless to say, they annihilated their competition in the 2008 Florida 5A state championship game. The final score against Lakeland was 56-7: