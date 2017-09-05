4 questions about the Patriots in 2017

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 25: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs for yards after a first quarter catch while playing the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The loss of Julian Edelman will be felt — but how much? –Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By
September 5, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

COMMENTARY

Let’s call this one a Patriots quasi-preview, in the form of four questions:

1. How many games will the Patriots win in the regular season?

Seems like the season-ending injury to Julian Edelman has served as the cruel reminder that it’s an unrelenting, vicious season, and daydreams of 16-0 will prove little more than an unfulfilling dance with hubris.

As I’ve written before, there have been more than 1,100 individual team seasons since the NFL expanded to 16 games in 1978. Only one of those teams went 16-0. You know the one. It was the most overwhelming offensive machine the NFL has ever seen.

Advertisement

A decade after Tom Brady, Randy Moss, and Wes Welker combined to rip up the league, the Patriots have perhaps their most talent-rich offense since ’07. But without Edelman, a crucial element — the security-blanket slot receiver who habitually gets 7½ yards on third and 7 — is going to be absent, at least for a while.

This could be one of the best offenses the Patriots have had. But it won’t be the best. And even backboned by what should be an excellent defense, this team isn’t going unbeaten.

So how many will they win? The default number of fans and media folk blessed with common sense seems to be 13, or maybe 14 if the worst of the injuries have already happened. But 14 wins is an extraordinary season. The Patriots have won that many five times — ’07, of course, plus ’03, ’04, ’10, and ’16, which were all 14-win years.

The top 11 seasons in terms of wins in Patriots history have come in the Belichick/Brady era, and two others are tied for the 12th-best season, which is 11 wins. The Patriots never won more than 11 games in any season until they arrived.

It’s also worth noting that in every season from 2012-15, the Patriots won exactly 12 regular-season games. These 14-win years aren’t as common as it might seem right now, coming off of one.

Advertisement

I think they win 13 games, with losses coming at Denver, at Miami, and let’s say at home against the Falcons. You get the sense that one might mean a lot to Matt Ryan and friends, even if their vengeance can never really be had.

2. Who is the Patriots’ most underrated player?

Currently, based on expectations vs. what he will end up providing, I believe it is Mike Gillislee. A lot is made about the Patriots’ depth in the backfield, and finding playing time for Dion Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead, and Gillislee is a pleasant dilemma. But someone is going to have to fill the short-yardage and red-zone void left by LeGarrette Blount, who plowed his way to 18 touchdowns last year.

Gillislee is a bruising runner, but also one who is adept in space; he led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry last season. In 2015, he also averaged 5.7 yards a pop. Burkhead will get his carries and his catches, but Lewis is an injury risk, and White’s transcendent performance in the Super Bowl might have been the first time I saw him break a tackle in traffic since he’s been with the Patriots.

Gillislee is going to be a fan favorite the way Lewis was two years ago.

Mike Gillislee led the NFL in yards per carry last season. —gregory shamus/Getty

In terms of how the player will be viewed historically, though, I think it’s Dont’a Hightower. His career path reminds me a little bit of Willie McGinest’s: first-round pick, dealt with some injuries early, but ended up being a cornerstone with a knack for showing up in the biggest moments.

Advertisement

Hightower’s image among Patriots fans is only going to be enhanced as the memory of the Marshawn Lynch tackle and the strip-sack of Ryan become more and more savored through the years.

3. Is there anything significant we can take away from the “Do Your Job Part 2’’ documentary?

Many things.

I guess I wouldn’t call this one significant, but it’s clear that anything narrated by Edward Norton going forward is going to sound like a DraftKings commercial. What, Matt Damon, Denis Leary, Chris Evans, Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg, Mike O’Malley, and Ben Affleck weren’t available? Norton, born in Boston but raised in Maryland, was an odd, formal-voiced choice.

As far as actually significant things we learned, here’s the main one: It’s impressive how these documentaries practically double as highlight reels for Patriots assistant coaches.

In the first “Do Your Job,’’ we saw how the Patriots practiced Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl-saving route-jump of a Russell Wilson pass.

In this one, we got to see how the staff, including unsung player personnel director Dave Ziegler, identified Devonta Freeman as a weak link in pass blocking, leading to Hightower’s strip-sack and how Matt Patricia’s scouting was so thorough that he knew one official was likely to call holding on a certain play (he did, on a rush by Chris Long that proved enormous).

I don’t know how the Patriots stack up in terms of preparation compared with other staffs in the league, but I can’t believe there is another staff so adept at pinpointing and seizing upon an opponent’s weaknesses.

This also leaves one with the sense, probably deliberately, that the franchise would be in great hands with Josh McDaniels and Nick Caserio if Belichick ever hangs up the hoodie.

4. How far will they go?

With good health — a necessary if repetitive caveat — a seventh straight trip to the AFC Championship game seems like the minimum expectation. In fact, if the season ended in the conference finals, it would be a disappointment, which is just crazy given the context of how hard it is supposed to be to win consistently in the NFL. But it’s also the truth, an enticing reality that hopefully doesn’t sap Patriots fans’ perspective about how truly remarkable the last 17 years have been.

The Patriots are built to win now. If any rookies contribute, they will be either pleasant surprises or the beneficiaries of a decimated depth chart. This team should be deeper and faster than the one that pulled off a Super Bowl miracle that somehow managed to be the product of preparation and design in February.

Edelman’s absence will be felt, sure. Heck, perhaps something really unexpected will happen and Brady will actually show signs of aging. But there can be no modest expectations for this team, not now, not this year.

The 2017 Patriots are fully capable of winning a second straight Super Bowl and a third in four years, bookending their three-for-four from 2001-04.

Good health . . . well, you know. Let’s ditch that caveat now and just say it: The confetti will rain and the Patriots will reign come February in Minnesota. “Do Your Job Part 3’’ will be a doozy. I hope Pete Carroll is prominently involved.

—jim Davis/globe staff

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett speaks with members of the media in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
New Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett eager to jump in after trade September 5, 2017 | 9:48 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives against Pat Connaughton #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Lil B gives Jaylen Brown and the Celtics Based God's NBA blessings September 5, 2017 | 5:42 PM
President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski, left, and manager John Farrell stand on the field before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox accused of stealing signals via Apple Watch and video September 5, 2017 | 4:52 PM
Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, smiles as he addresses reporters at the team's training facility in Waltham, Mass., Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Celtics won the NBA draft lottery, capitalizing on a trade they made with the Brooklyn Nets four years ago. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge's Twitter is full of dad jokes, eyeball emojis, and Celtics chatter September 5, 2017 | 4:15 PM
Uncle Drew
Boston Celtics
ESPN teases first look of the cast of 'Uncle Drew' September 5, 2017 | 3:51 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski applauds his teammates while watching from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots moved into elite company with their fifth Super Bowl title last season, joining the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at five Lombardi trophies each. They are the odds on favorite to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and their record six Super Bowl crowns.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
New England Patriots
Popular pitchman Gronk eager to show Pats he can still catch September 5, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Sports News
Nominations revealed for third edition of The Globies Boston sports awards September 5, 2017 | 1:25 PM
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy hold up a Goodell clown face towel.
New England Patriots
Belichick says he's not concerned about the Goodell clown towels being prepared for Thursday September 5, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Jarvis Landry scores agains the Patriots in January, 2017.
New England Patriots
What the rest of the NFL is saying about the Patriots September 5, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Bryce Brentz in March, 2017.
Sports Q
Did the Red Sox make a mistake in not recalling Bryce Brentz? September 5, 2017 | 11:32 AM
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 18: Matt Light #72 of the New England Patriots reacts against the San Diego Chargers in the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 18, 2011 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Matt Light talks managing 19-0 expectations, pranking Bill Belichick, and enjoying life after football September 5, 2017 | 9:37 AM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 27-20. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
NFL Network analyst gives Andy Reid the coaching edge over Bill Belichick September 5, 2017 | 8:05 AM
Boston, MA -- 9/3/2017 - Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello takes a breath before delivering against the Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Red Sox-Blue Jays Reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Blue Jays tag Rick Porcello with 16th loss September 4, 2017 | 11:44 PM
New England Patriots
Here’s what Tom Brady had to say 3 days before the season opener September 4, 2017 | 10:55 PM
Justin Thomas poses with the trophy after winning the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Golf
Justin Thomas wins Boston for 5th title of the season September 4, 2017 | 10:38 PM
8.3.3630022978_Sports_Patriots New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo (1) chat during the stretching portion of practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady isn't thinking of '08 injury as he prepares for Chiefs September 4, 2017 | 10:30 PM
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) during the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots
Patriots put Shea McClellin on IR, bring back Brandon Bolden September 4, 2017 | 3:03 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during a team practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Pittsburgh, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. It was Bell's first workout with the team this season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
NFL
Le'Veon Bell signs franchise tender, returns to Steelers September 4, 2017 | 2:10 PM
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Patriots preview: 4 things to watch for this season September 4, 2017 | 1:50 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is assisted off the field after being sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, in Baltimore. Taylor is still recovering from a concussion, leaving his status uncertain for the team's season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday. Coach Sean McDermott said Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, that Taylor has shown signs of improvement but remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
NFL
Bills' Tyrod Taylor returns to practice; not yet cleared to play September 4, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, left, and Gordon Hayward hold up their new jerseys with General Manager Danny Ainge, right, during a news conference in Boston, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Celtics
The story of two Cavaliers that almost were and two Celtics that almost weren't September 4, 2017 | 8:57 AM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Sept.2, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees team up to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief September 4, 2017 | 2:11 AM
New York Yankees' Matt Holliday hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Red Sox
Judge homers and Yankees wear out Sale in 9-2 rout of Red Sox September 4, 2017 | 2:09 AM
Phillip Dorsett and Malcolm Mitchell at Patriots practice.
New England Patriots
Phillip Dorsett and James White are tied to a Florida high school football dynasty September 3, 2017 | 8:54 PM
Cassius Marsh on the practice field.
New England Patriots
One of the newest Patriots is also a serious 'Magic: The Gathering' player September 3, 2017 | 6:58 PM
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots drops back to pass in the second half during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots preview capsule: New England shouldn't have any issue in weak AFC East September 3, 2017 | 4:25 PM
Bill Belichick during the 2017 preseason.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick profoundly described surviving roster cuts as a 'castle in the sand' September 3, 2017 | 3:30 PM
New England Patriots
Anquan Boldin to the Patriots? That’s likely a moot point September 3, 2017 | 2:56 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Markieff Morris #11 and Marcus Morris #15 of the Phoenix Suns await a free throw shot during the second half of the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at US Airways Center on November 7, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Kings defeated the Suns 114-112 in double overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
A look into Marcus Morris' close relationship with his twin brother September 3, 2017 | 1:33 PM
New England Patriots offensive guard Jamil Douglas (65) and offensive lineman Cole Croston (70) during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots
Patriots have one of the longest streaks in the NFL for undrafted rookies September 3, 2017 | 1:19 PM