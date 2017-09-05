Popular pitchman Gronk eager to show Pats he can still catch

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski applauds his teammates while watching from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots moved into elite company with their fifth Super Bowl title last season, joining the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at five Lombardi trophies each. They are the odds on favorite to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and their record six Super Bowl crowns.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Rob Gronkowski applauds his teammates while watching from the sideline during the second half of a preseason game against the New York Giants. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By
DAN GELSTON
AP,
1:27 PM

Gronk can even suit up in pigtails.

Rob Gronkowski ditched Brady for braids and an adorable hairstyle in his latest commercial. The Patriots’ tight end starred in a variety of spots for Tide Sport PODS, including one where he emulated an amateur girl athlete’s sport smell after a day of competition. He shows off his lighter side again when he shares social media gossip with a teen girl in another commercial.

Gronkowski said he enjoyed shooting commercials with Tide because they encourage kids to give it their all on the field.

“They know the feeling that I bring with my personality so I feel like they know how to work around it,” Gronkowski said. “We work super well together and it always goes smooth.”

Gronkowski opens his eighth season with New England hoping for a return to form in the wake of back surgery that shortened his season and cost him his shot at playing in the Super Bowl. The 28-year-old Gronkowski hasn’t played a full season since 2011 and a lifestyle change was in order. The popular pitchman and party boy adopted parts of teammate Tom Brady’s workout and diet plan in an attempt to lengthen his career.

Gronkowski now uses Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, and has shifted his diet toward Brady’s nutrient-based plan.

“Some of the stuff is pretty good,” Gronkowski said. “I’m not fully on the diet. I do the dinners. The dinners taste super good. I enjoy the dinners. But it’s super tough to be 100 percent strict at all times. Obviously, on your off days, you’ve got to have some cheat meals at least once or twice a week.”

His go-to dinner?

“Enchiladas,” he said.

Gronkowski (405 career receptions, 6,095 yards, 68 touchdowns) said he tried to keep a low profile this offseason and stick to rehabilitation and football workouts.

“It was more low key,” he said. “I just focused more on football this year. Just dialed it in and tried to do my rehab process. I wanted my body to feel good. I was just making sure I got all my football stuff in, all my rehab so I can be ready for the season.”

Hey, it’s Gronk, so his offseason wasn’t totally serious.

He partied in victory lane with Monster Energy in the Daytona 500. He bolted from his ringside seat at WrestleMania to become a de facto tag team partner and help real life friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Gronk partied with models and smothered his chest in sushi in a music video for 3LAU (featuring Yeah Boy).

Wise about keeping his sponsors happy, Gronkowski joked he his washed his shorts from the video with Tide.

Gronkowski said he still planned to tape episodes early next year of the Nickelodeon series “Crashletes.” Gronkowski hosts the show that features highlights from fails in sports. Tony Hawk, Von Miller, Andre Drummond and Nick Young have all taped guest spots with Gronk on “Crashletes.”

“I love doing it,” he said. “It’s pretty easy, especially when it’s for the kids. We keep it super PG and just kind of be silly. Wherever I go, kids tell me they watch the show, ‘Crashletes,’ which is great.”

Gronk insisted once training camp opened, he focused on football and even played in the preseason for the first time since 2012.

“It definitely puts stress on your body but I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m not looking all the way to the final week. I’m just looking to do what I have to do to be prepared every week.”

Until New England’s season opener Thursday against Kansas City, look for Gronk in those 30-second spots.

“Pigtails and all,” Gronk said.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski
