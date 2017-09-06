Patriots-Chiefs: 4 things to watch for

AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME BETWEEN THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AND KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Patriots Tom Brady goes towards the goal line in the second quarter Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Brady made it to the one-yard line. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Patriots' Tom Brady goes toward the goal line during a Jan. 16, 2016, AFC divisional playoff game in Foxborough. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe, File
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
September 6, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are set to kick off another season in the afterglow of a Super Bowl title.

Seven months after completing the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, the Patriots will raise the franchise’s fifth championship banner prior to Thursday night’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s what’s come to be a familiar sight ever since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady captured their first Lombardi Trophy together in 2001.

Trying to spoil this latest party will be a Kansas City team that has been chasing its own post-championship commemoration since the franchise won its lone Super Bowl in 1970.

Advertisement

The Chiefs were the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs last season before having their postseason run truncated by an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh in the divisional round.

The Patriots are 4-0 in season openers following a Super Bowl win, but have vast respect for a Kansas City team that has been responsible for some sour Patriots memories during the Belichick-Brady era.

The previous time Brady opened a season at home against the Chiefs in 2008, it ended with him limping off the field with a season-ending knee injury . Then in 2014, Kansas City flatly embarrassed New England 41-14 in Arrowhead Stadium.

“I respect the way they play. They’re always tough. We’ve always had great battles with them,” Belichick said. “I can’t think of too many teams that have handled us better than the way they handled us in 2014.”

But that win was Reid’s lone head-to-head victory against Belichick.

“He does a heck of a job with his team,” Reid said. “To be able to sustain as long as he’s sustained is really something. That’s a phenomenal thing in this profession.”

Professional respect aside, the matchup will be an early glimpse of how formidable the Patriots are after only losing a few pieces off last season’s roster. They will reveal a new-look running game after not re-signing LeGarrette Blount, last season’s rushing touchdowns leader. In addition, receiving stalwart Julian Edelman is out for the season following a preseason knee injury.

Advertisement

And on defense they’re without a dedicated edge rusher with Chris Long leaving in free agency and Rob Ninkovich retiring. But several familiar and important contributors remain.

“When the schedule comes out, you’ve got this first game that is the only one you’re really looking at and all the preparation, everything’s building for this week,” Brady said. “It goes for both sides. I’m sure they’re looking forward to it, too.”

Here are some things to watch for:

1. Eager defense

As much continuity as New England will have on the field, the Chiefs will trot out an equally stout defense that had a league-best 33 takeaways in 2016. They’re eager to see how it fares against a now 40-year-old Brady and the defending champs.

“Nothing is downplayed,” safety Eric Berry said of the matchup. “We have our own perspective in the building among each other and we have big expectations for this season, but it takes place one game at a time. We are going to put everything we have into this game and this game plan and take it from there.”

2. R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Reid and Belichick have matched wits plenty of times over the years. Belichick has the most wins among active NFL coaches with 263, while Reid is second with 184.

3. Gronk returns

Being a spectator over the final eight games of the regular season and playoffs was not fun for Gronkowski. While rehabbing from back surgery this offseason, he also adopted the strict diet regimen that Brady says has helped keep him healthy since the 2008 injury. Gronk says he’s eager to show he still has the skills that made him one of the most dominating tight ends in football.

Advertisement

“It’s been a while, and I just can’t wait to get out there,” he said.

4. Rookie watch

The Chiefs planned to use Spencer Ware and Kareem Hunt in tandem at running back, but Ware went down with a season-ending injury in a preseason game at Seattle. So it’s up to Hunt, a third-round draft pick, to carry the load for Kansas City. Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will give him a breather.

“We put a good amount on his plate,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “So far, he’s done a great job with it.”

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston, MA: September 6, 2017: Red Sox starting pitcher Doug Fister (right) gets a hand from catcher Sandy Leon after the final out ofthe top of the 7th inning, his final frame of the night. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Boston Red Sox
Fister sharp again, Bradley homers; Red Sox beat Jays 6-1 September 6, 2017 | 10:32 PM
Las Vegas police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill watches body camera footage during a press conference on accusations by Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bennett has accused Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force in a Twitter posting saying he was threatened at gunpoint following a report of gunshots at an after-hours club at a casino-hotel. (AP Photo/John Locher)
NFL
Seahawks player says he feared death by Las Vegas police September 6, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Sept.2, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia says why such a fuss over sign stealing September 6, 2017 | 8:16 PM
In this Aug. 9, 2013, file photo, Miami's athletic director Blake James speaks to the news media during an NCAA football media day in Coral Gables, Fla.
College Sports
Miami Hurricanes, other teams bow to Irma's potential impact September 6, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Boston Celtics fans cheer as guard Isaiah Thomas runs up court after a made basket during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas writes goodbye to Celtics fans: 'I fell in love with Boston' September 6, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Doug Fister during his start against the Yankees on Sept. 1.
Boston Red Sox
The Yankees reportedly confused a mouthguard for an earpiece in Red Sox complaint September 6, 2017 | 1:49 PM
NFL
Pro Picks gets started backing Patriots, Eagles, Lions September 6, 2017 | 1:08 PM
In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Ohio State's Antonio Williams celebrates with offensive lineman Isaiah Prince after Williams ran for a 5-yard touchdown.
College Sports
College football picks: Big games on campus highlight week 2 September 6, 2017 | 1:06 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during a television interview on the sideline before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Patriots owner Robert Kraft gets a special edition sneaker September 6, 2017 | 12:26 PM
Roger Goodell in 2017.
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell highlights changes in letter to NFL fans September 6, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Nate Silver serves as editor-in-chief of ESPN's FiveThirtyEight.
Sports News
Nate Silver apologizes for meme involving member of Richard family September 6, 2017 | 12:10 PM
09/05/2017 Foxboro New England Patriots QB #12 Tom Brady at a afternoon practice as his team prepares for their home opening game..Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic.
New England Patriots
NFL, NFLPA clear Tom Brady, Patriots in concussion probe September 6, 2017 | 10:39 AM
Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell talks with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Boston Red Sox
Here's how the Boston and New York media reacted to the signal-stealing scandal September 6, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Boston, MA: August 31, 2017: Red Sox manager John Farrell is pictured on the field during batting practice. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox' sign-stealing scheme cost John Farrell his job? September 6, 2017 | 8:32 AM
Boston, MA: August 31, 2017: Red Sox manager John Farrell is pictured on the field during batting practice. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Boston Red Sox
Report: Red Sox used Apple Watch to steal Yankees' signs September 6, 2017 | 1:40 AM
Boston, MA: August 31, 2017: With a lot of empty seats in the backround, the Red Sox Hanley Ramirez celebrates his bottom of the 19th inning game winning single that drove in Mookie Betts (heading home in backround at left) that gave Boston a 3-2 victory. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox beat Blue Jays 3-2 in 19 innings September 6, 2017 | 1:30 AM
NBA
Isaiah Thomas posts Instagram video referencing trade September 5, 2017 | 10:04 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett speaks with members of the media in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
New Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett eager to jump in after trade September 5, 2017 | 9:48 PM
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 25: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs for yards after a first quarter catch while playing the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
4 questions about the Patriots in 2017 September 5, 2017 | 6:20 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives against Pat Connaughton #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2017 Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Lil B gives Jaylen Brown and the Celtics Based God's NBA blessings September 5, 2017 | 5:42 PM
President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski, left, and manager John Farrell stand on the field before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox accused of stealing signals via Apple Watch and video September 5, 2017 | 4:52 PM
Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, smiles as he addresses reporters at the team's training facility in Waltham, Mass., Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Celtics won the NBA draft lottery, capitalizing on a trade they made with the Brooklyn Nets four years ago. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge's Twitter is full of dad jokes, eyeball emojis, and Celtics chatter September 5, 2017 | 4:15 PM
Uncle Drew
Boston Celtics
ESPN teases first look of the cast of 'Uncle Drew' September 5, 2017 | 3:51 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski applauds his teammates while watching from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots moved into elite company with their fifth Super Bowl title last season, joining the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at five Lombardi trophies each. They are the odds on favorite to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and their record six Super Bowl crowns.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
New England Patriots
Popular pitchman Gronk eager to show Pats he can still catch September 5, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Sports News
Nominations revealed for third edition of The Globies Boston sports awards September 5, 2017 | 1:25 PM
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy hold up a Goodell clown face towel.
New England Patriots
Belichick says he's not concerned about the Goodell clown towels being prepared for Thursday September 5, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Jarvis Landry scores agains the Patriots in January, 2017.
New England Patriots
What the rest of the NFL is saying about the Patriots September 5, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Bryce Brentz in March, 2017.
Sports Q
Did the Red Sox make a mistake in not recalling Bryce Brentz? September 5, 2017 | 11:32 AM
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 18: Matt Light #72 of the New England Patriots reacts against the San Diego Chargers in the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 18, 2011 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Matt Light talks managing 19-0 expectations, pranking Bill Belichick, and enjoying life after football September 5, 2017 | 9:37 AM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 27-20. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
NFL Network analyst gives Andy Reid the coaching edge over Bill Belichick September 5, 2017 | 8:05 AM