Live updates from the NFL kickoff game between the Patriots and the Chiefs
Follow along below for updates and analysis as New England and Kansas City square off at Gillette Stadium for the first game of the NFL regular season:
Fourth quarter
Charcandrick West runs the ball 21 yards for a Kansas City touchdown: (Patriots 27, Chiefs 42).
It's Charcandrick's turn! ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/E1BhBOY5xG
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017
42 points is the most allowed by the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 8, 2017
Kansas City’s Eric Berry exits the game due to his achilles: The team announced that he will not return to the game.
Eric Berry is being carted off. Huge piece of the Chiefs' defense.
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 8, 2017
Hunt runs the ball in for a four-yard touchdown: (Patriots 27, Chiefs 35)
Reminder: This is Kareem Hunt's first NFL game. pic.twitter.com/ydnzxff5iF
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017
Danny Amendola will not return to the game with a head injury:
Amendola is done for the night, per Al Michaels. Pats down to Cooks, Hogan and Dorsett at WR. Injuries beget injuries
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 8, 2017
Alex Smith hits Hunt again for another touchdown: (Patriots 27, Chiefs 28).
Back to the future like streaks of 🔥 are on the field. pic.twitter.com/HFks8624CM
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017
Third quarter
Gostkowski hits a 31-yard field goal: On that same drive, Brady and Cooks connected for a 54-yard gain (Patriots 27, Chiefs 21).
This Tom Brady to @BrandinCooks connection is just PERFECT…
54-yard gain! #KCvsNE #GoPats pic.twitter.com/uzysk903cC
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2017
Gillislee scores his third touchdown of the game: (Patriots 24, Chiefs 21).
An impressive #Patriots debut for @mikescogilly. #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/cByIOFyxNm
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2017
After going down from an apparent knee injury, Dont’a Hightower enters the medical tent: Following his visit, he rode the stationary bike. The Patriots have ruled his return as questionable.
There's the Hightower knee injury. Gotta hope it's just a sprain. pic.twitter.com/2Ob4aoLINA
— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) September 8, 2017
LB Dont'a Hightower walks off under his own power and heads into the blue medical tent on the sideline after being landed on by o-lineman.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 8, 2017
#Patriots injury update: Dont'a Hightower has a knee injury; return questionable. #KCvsNE
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2017
Alex Smith hits Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown: (Patriots 17, Chiefs 21).
Catch the 🐆 if you can. (Spoiler: you can't) pic.twitter.com/eBqfyzJ6oj
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017
Second quarter
Alex Smith hits Kareem Hunt for a 3-yard touchdown: (Patriots 17, Chiefs 14).
Kareem Hunt tastes the sweet nectar of the end zone for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/TymMGpYGCp
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017
Deatrich Wise Jr. earned the first NFL sack of his career: The play led to a loss of 12 yards and a Kansas City punt.
Deatrich Wise will get credit for the sack on Alex Smith slipping. His first career NFL sack. #Patriots
— Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) September 8, 2017
Gillislee takes the ball into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game: He had six carries for 38 yards on the drive (Patriots 17, Chiefs 7).
.@mikescogilly powers his way into the end zone. #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/zN0FfWcecN
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2017
First quarter
Stephen Gostkowski kicks a 25-yard field goal to give New England the lead: On that same drive, James White gave a Kansas City defender quite the stiff arm. (Patriots 10, Chiefs 7)
YO. That James White stiff-arm. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ggyE50KONV
— Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting) September 8, 2017
#Patriots scoring information on a drive capped off with a 25-yard FG by Stephen Gostkowski. #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/alQOwzwfNF
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2017
Kansas City takes the ball 90 yards down the field, and Alex Smith connects with Demetrius Harris for the 7-yard touchdown: New England’s 38-0 scoring run dating back to the Super Bowl comes to an end. (Patriots 7, Chiefs 7)
Spin move. Right on 🎯. pic.twitter.com/ncJ5QUYf43
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017
New England comes up short on a 4-and-1 to give Kansas City the ball back on the Patriots’ 10-yard line:
Amendola is short by 1/2 a yard, but I wouldn't be surprised if the team goes for it anyway.
— Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) September 8, 2017
Brady hits Rob Gronkowski for a 20-yard catch in the end zone, but the reception is ruled incomplete upon official review:
Gronk's first touchdown since Week 8, 2016. #Patriots
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 8, 2017
Play is reversed. No TD.
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 8, 2017
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt’s first carry in the NFL is a fumble: Patriots safety Jordon Richards forced the turnover and fellow safety Devin McCourty recovered the ball for New England on Kansas City’s 32-yard line.
Kareem Hunt never fumbled once during college. On his first NFL carry, he fumbles the ball.
— Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) September 8, 2017
Mike Gillisee’s first carry is in for the touchdown but gets called back after a holding penalty: Following a Brady incompletion, however, the running back is given another opportunity to take the ball into the end zone and succeeds, making his first official carry a touchdown. (Patriots 7, Kansas City 0)
Patriots haven't slowed down one bit: First TD of the 2017 season is a Mike Gillislee rushing TD! pic.twitter.com/VnnbTI8krE
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2017
Mike Gillislee's first carry would have been a touchdown — but there's a holding on Nate Solder.
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 8, 2017
Thuney turned Roy Miller to open up a nice lane for Gillislee to plow through. Lots of Burkhead/White on that drive. Gillislee gets the TD.
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 8, 2017
Brady and new Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks connect for their first reception of the season: New England is running a no-huddle offense.
Tom Brady -> Brandin Cooks.
Their first connection goes for 19 yards.
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 8, 2017
No-huddle offense from the Patriots here but they aren't rushing. Making it hard for the Chiefs to substitute. White,Hogan, Amendola, Cooks.
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 8, 2017
Brady misses a wide open Dwayne Allen for his first pass attempt of the regular season:
Tom Brady's first pass? Incomplete to a win open Dwayne Allen.
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 8, 2017
Pre-game
Kansas City’s Marcus Peters sits during the national anthem:
Marcus Peters sits during anthem. pic.twitter.com/oPSIPjaerS
— Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) September 8, 2017
The Patriots lose the coin toss and will receive the ball to start the game:
Chiefs call tails. Coin comes up tails. Chiefs defer choice to second half. Patriots will receive to open the game.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 8, 2017
Mark Wahlberg is the emcee for the pre-game ceremony: The actor introduces former Patriots, Matt Light, Kevin Faulk, Deion Branch, as well as current team member Edelman to hold four of their five Vince Lombardi trophies. Team owner Robert Kraft comes out with the fifth, as the team reveals their newest Super Bowl banner.
The giant Lombardi Trophies have taken center stage. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/AGEeIzh8Xu
— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 8, 2017
And here it is #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/cW42rckzNJ
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) September 8, 2017
Former Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light is on the field to introduce the musical guest for the evening: rapper Flo Rida.
Matt Light has the mic and is starting the Super Bowl LI banner unveiling. He then introduces @official_flo and Gillette Stadium is rocking.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 8, 2017
Roger Goodell has stepped onto the field: Fans already present at the stadium promptly drowned him in boos.
Lots of boos as Roger Goodell comes on the field pic.twitter.com/1Kn55xSpzb
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 7, 2017
Goodell entered stadium .. loud boos
— Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) September 7, 2017
The Patriots and the Chiefs have announced their list of inactives for the game: Among those not playing for New England is wide receiver Matthew Slater, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury.
#Patriots inactives. #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/JZTuhxzpP0
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 7, 2017
Chiefs inactives. #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/S2SRdQNzGp
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 7, 2017
Malcolm Mitchell has reportedly been placed on injured reserve: The wide receiver has been ruled out for at least the next eight weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Source: The #Patriots are placing WR Malcolm Mitchell on Injured Reserve.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2017
The #Patriots have now lost Julian Edelman for the season and Malcolm Mitchell for at least 8 weeks. That Phillip Dorsett trade looms large
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2017
It’s banner night: After a bit of reconstruction to make room for their latest Super Bowl banner, the Patriots have been planning to make the big reveal on opening night. As team owner Robert Kraft put it, “We have a surprise for our fans.”
Almost time to redecorate pic.twitter.com/TDM9l6ma5A
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 7, 2017
The Patriots are giving a final homage to 28-3: There’s no denying that offseason references to the infamous Super Bowl LI deficit were abundant, but New England opted for a one last reminder before the start of the new season. Hours before kickoff, the chyron at Gillette read: ATL 28, NE 3 with 2:12 remaining the third quarter.
No detail is too small. pic.twitter.com/qQ3vTAwoxz
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 7, 2017
I'm assuming this didn't just happen to pop up @GilletteStadium @7News pic.twitter.com/GY5GPTcAf8
— John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) September 7, 2017
Patriots players are generating excitement via social media:
Tom Brady shared a dramatic Week 1 hype video that featured clips and sound bites from Super Bowl LI, an image of a lion, and quotes from philosopher Alan Watts. Brady will be making his 18th start with the Patriots, which is the most by any quarterback with a single team. Should New England emerge victorious, he will tie Peyton Manning for the most opening weekend wins in league history, with 13. Brady is currently 12-2 overall and 8-0 at home during Week 1.
Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is out for the season, also posted a powerful image of just a team helmet on the field.
Barstool Sports and founder Dave Portnoy are readying their 70,000 rally towels: As part of Operation Clown Face, Portnoy has ordered 70,000 turquoise rally towels featuring Roger Goodell’s face with a red clown nose. The image, which originated as a Barstool t-shirt, has reportedly annoyed the commissioner in past, so Portnoy wants to provoke that irritation by distributing them to fans attending Thursday night’s contest.
Towels Anybody? pic.twitter.com/XC27GMO2Rx
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 31, 2017
Although he will be in attendance, Patriots fans may not see much of Roger Goodell: Given his understanding of Boston sports fanbase, Goodell is making a conscious effort to evade their intensity. According to Sports Illustrated’s Kayln Kahler, the commissioner will wrap up his pregame duties early and will likely be off the field before fans arrive ” in an effort to mitigate the negative reaction.”
Per WEEI and ESPN, he also will not be watching the game from Kraft’s box, where he had sat for the Patriots preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game, which took place in August, was Goodell’s first visit back to Gillette since January 2015.
“A league source told me Mr. Kraft has moved on from Deflategate, but the fanbase has not,” Sal Paolantonio said on ESPN.
Roger Goodell expects that Patriots fans will demonstrate their loyalty at Gillette Stadium: As evidenced by the resounding boos during the Super Bowl LI trophy presentation, Goodell is not very well-liked in New England for his treatment of quarterback Tom Brady during the Deflategate controversy. On FS1, he talked about how he was going to be received:
“I am excited about being there,” he said. “Fans are passionate and they are loyal, you expect that, and you want that. That is what is great about our game. Patriots fans are going to show that loyalty tonight I’m sure.”
“Patriots fans are going to show that loyalty tonight.” — Commissioner Goodell on how New England will welcome him at Gillette Stadium pic.twitter.com/uT9m93hCxe
— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 7, 2017