Patriots fans welcome Roger Goodell to Gillette Stadium with resounding boos
Patriots fans have picked off right where they left off.
After drowning Roger Goodell in boos during the trophy presentation at Super Bowl LI…
…the crowd gave the NFL commissioner the same treatment during the NFL kickoff game on Thursday night.
He is here! And smiling @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. @NBC10 #patson10 pic.twitter.com/g3g65H2plJ
— Frank Carpano (@NBC10_FrankCarp) September 7, 2017
During the NBC broadcast of the Patriots-Chiefs contest, sportscaster Dan Patrick mistook the noise as a reaction to the opposing team but quickly realized it was actually on account of the commissioner.
Dan Patrick thought the boos at Gillette were because the Chiefs had stepped onto the field, but it turns out they were due to Roger Goodell pic.twitter.com/v03YtinShn
— Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) September 8, 2017