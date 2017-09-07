Patriots put Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve

08/29/2017 Foxboro Ma-New England Patriots # 19 Malcolm Mitchell (cq) at his teams Football Practice. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell. –Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe, File
AP,
7:38 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed receiver Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve.

New England announced the move Thursday, about two hours before kicking off its season opener against the Chiefs. In addition, the Patriots signed offensive lineman Ted Karras to the 53-man roster.

Mitchell was limited in practice throughout the week with a knee issue and appeared in only one preseason game. He appeared in 14 games last season, but had shoulder and knee problems. He caught 48 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

It is another indication as to why the Patriots traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett last week.

Karras was originally cut when the Patriots announced their initial 53-man roster last week. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2016 and appeared in all 16 regular-season games, and all three playoff games.

