Slater, Ebner and Langi among Patriots’ inactives for season opener

As the Patriots begin yet another Super Bowl defense, it will have to (initially) come without the services of special teams ace Matthew Slater.

The 31-year-old wide receiver, who serves primarily on special teams, was listed as inactive for the team’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. He is joined by fellow special teamer Nate Ebner as well as a few others. Here’s the full inactives list:

And here are the Chiefs’ inactives:

#Chiefs inactive players tonight vs. #Patriots: DL – Jarvis Jenkins

OL – Parker Ehinger

LB – Reggie Ragland

CB – DJ White

QB – Tyler Bray — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) September 7, 2017

Additionally, the Patriots added wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell to injured reserve earlier on Thursday:

#Patriots place WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee) on IR. He can i 8 weeks. OL Ted Karras takes his spot on the 53. CB Jomal Wiltz signed to PS. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 7, 2017