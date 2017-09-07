Watch Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy argue about Roger Goodell with Michael Felger

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Ahead of the Patriots’ season opener against the Chiefs, there was plenty of banter about one particular subplot: Roger Goodell’s presence at Gillette Stadium. And no one was more in the middle of the discussion than Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy.

Having led the production of an alleged total of 70,000 towels depicting the NFL commissioner as a clown, Portnoy joined Comcast SportsNet’s pregame show to discuss Goodell and his numerous towels with TV and radio personality Michael Felger.

The discussion was predictably passionate: