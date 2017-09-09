Olivia Culpo ‘can’t take how cute’ Danny Amendola is in the new Bloomingdale’s catalog

By
September 9, 2017

Olivia Culpo is a shameless fangirl when it comes to supporting her boyfriend, Danny Amendola.

For her most recent display of affection, Culpo fawned over the Patriots wide receiver’s cover and inside spread in the Bloomingdale’s Fall 2017 catalog. She quote-tweeted images from his shoot with the caption, “Can’t take how cute this is,” and included a flame and heart-eyed emoji.

Amendola, who signed with Ford Models in July, was selected to help reveal the new GQ60 collection. A collaboration between GQ’s fashion editors and Bloomingdale’s fashion team, the collection features menswear items as part of a celebration for the magazine’s 60th anniversary.

