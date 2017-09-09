Tyreek Hill reportedly could be fined for his peace sign against the Patriots

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

As he made his way into the end zone for Kansas City’s third touchdown during Thursday night’s game against the Patriots, an untouched Tyreek Hill flashed a peace sign to his opponents.

Here’s what I saw of Tyreek Hill’s 75-yard TD catch, in GIF format. #technology pic.twitter.com/XMOJBzs5b7 — David Eulitt (@davidphotokc) September 8, 2017

No penalty was called following the 75-yard play, but Pro Football Talk (PFT) cited an unnamed source who said that the gesture warranted a flag for taunting, and that a case could be made that Hill violated the league’s conduct policies because his peace sign was in the direction of New England safety Devin McCourty.

According to the NFL rulebook, one manifestation of unsportsmanlike behavior is “the use of baiting or taunting acts or words that engender ill will between teams.”

PFT’s Mike Florio wrote that the league still could fine the wide receiver next week. Because the league doesn’t publicly disclose fines, it would have to be made public by Hill or the team.