Rob Gronkowski says he’s been researching hurricanes

Along with the rest of the country, Rob Gronkowski is monitoring the ongoing news about Hurricane Irma.

As the hurricane impacts Florida, the Patriots tight end explained on Twitter that he’s made an effort to learn more about the storms:

Been following up on Hurricane Irma a lot the past few days. Did some research on hurricanes and been learning a lot bout Mother Nature. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 9, 2017

Gronkowski’s conclusion is a riff on one that Florida Gov. Rick Scott and other public officials have been warning Floridians for days:

Very interesting. Do not mess with Mother Nature !! Everyone stay safe down there in FL! — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 9, 2017

Gronkowski used to own a home in Tampa, Fla. He sold it in 2013.