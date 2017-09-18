Here’s a look at all the Patriots who received medical attention on Sunday

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski tries to break the tackle by New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Rob Gronkowski tries to break the tackle by Kenny Vaccaro in the first half in New Orleans. –AP Photo/Butch Dill
By
6:51 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Prior to the NFL kickoff game, the Patriots already knew that they would be playing the entire season without a critical component to their offense: Julian Edelman. During the team’s preseason contest against the Detroit Lions, the 31-year-old wide receiver went down with a torn ACL that will require surgery.

Little did New England know, however, that Edelman would be the first of multiple players to go down with an injury. During the Patriots preseason finale against the New York Giants a week later, cornerback Cyrus Jones suffered a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus. He has also been ruled out for the season, leaving a major void in the position of punt returner.

Advertisement

The start to the regular season only saw the team’s roster continue to thin. Dont’a Hightower, who started training camp on the “physically unable to perform” list, went down during the season opener with a knee injury as well. Patriots fans were relieved to hear it was only a minor MCL sprain, but the linebacker still sat out Week 2 as one of New England’s seven inactive players in New Orleans. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports that Hightower is seeking a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.

Also on the list of Sunday’s inactives was wide receiver Danny Amendola, who exited the field during the fourth quarter of Week 1’s contest against the Chiefs. It was later confirmed that he suffered from a concussion, the third of his career. Amendola is also nursing a knee injury, and the timetable for his return is unclear.

While no major injuries headlined Sunday’s game against the Saints, the Patriots downgraded a handful of players to “questionable” throughout the contest.

On New Orleans’ opening drive of the second half, cornerback Eric Rowe—who started the game over Malcolm Butler—removed himself on account of a groin injury. The 24-year-old left the field, entered the team’s medical tent, and paid a visit to the locker room, but was later spotted back on the sidelines with his helmet on. According to NESN’s Doug Kyed, Rowe said he just needs a little rehab.

Advertisement

As the third quarter continued, more Patriots appeared to be banged up. After catching Tom Brady’s first touchdown of the day, Rex Burkhead did not return in the second half due to a rib injury. The running back missed four consecutive series and was seated on the bench with athletic trainer Jim Whalen before moving to the locker room. He declined to speak with reporters following the game.

As Burkhead treated his ribs, a gimpy Chris Hogan also started to exhibit signs of wear. The wide receiver was spotted limping around the field at various points, prompting trainers to stretch and ice his right knee on the sidelines. Though seemingly not 100 percent, Hogan continued to make catches throughout the majority of the half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the 28-year-old dismissed the injury and insisted that he was feeling fine. When asked if he was good to go, Hogan responded: “Always.”

The fourth quarter of the game was marked by Rob Gronkowski‘s visit to the medical tent. After landing a bit off following a Saints’ tackle, Gronkowski immediately took himself off the field in clear pain. Patriots fans were relieved to hear that it was not his back, but his groin, that required attention. The tight end did not return to the contest but was spotted riding a stationary bike on the sidelines.

During post-game interviews, Gronk declined to speak with the media but did flash a smile to say, “I’m good.” According to CSNNE’s Tom Curran, he plans to reconvene on Monday.

Advertisement

Newly acquired wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was the final Patriot to head into the blue tent. As the fourth quarter neared the end, the Patriots listed him as questionable with a left knee injury.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Former Boston Red Sox manager and current ESPN baseball analyst Terry Franconia, right, embraces former teammate David Ortiz prior to a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, March 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
MLB
David Ortiz calls Terry Francona 'the best manager in baseball' September 18, 2017 | 7:02 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. The blackballed quarterback was honored as Week 1 Community MVP by the players' union for his latest $100,000 donation and a back-to-school giveaway in New York City. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady 'sure hopes' Colin Kaepernick gets another chance in the NFL September 18, 2017 | 6:57 AM
TB Times
New England Patriots
Tom Brady celebrates the Patriots' first win by reviving the 'TB Times' September 18, 2017 | 6:44 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New England Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' first regular-season win September 18, 2017 | 6:42 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2016, file photo, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris, left, and Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris talk on the court after an NBA basketball game in Washington. A trial will begin for NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris, who allegedly assaulted a man outside a Phoenix recreation center two years ago. Maricopa County Superior Court officials announced the trial's upcoming jury selection will start Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Boston Celtics
Openings to begin in trial of Morris twins accused of assault September 18, 2017 | 3:29 AM
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Pitcher Rick Porcello #22 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the first inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 16, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello's stat line is noteworthy for more than one reason September 18, 2017 | 3:14 AM
Cambridge, MA - 01/09/16 - Harvard Crimson head coach Tommy Amaker. Harvard defeated Dartmouth 77-70 in Ivy League basketball at Lavietes Pavilion. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Basketball roundup, Topic: 10Harvard-Dartmouth Hoop, LOID: 8.2.1154549923.
College Sports
Here's how one Harvard sophomore gets education through athletics (and vice-versa) September 18, 2017 | 2:31 AM
Michael Bennett, center, is joined by teammates Thomas Rawls, left, and Justin Britt, right, as he sits during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Seahawks' Bennett continues to sit during national anthem September 17, 2017 | 9:03 PM
Bill Belichick on the sideline during the Patriots-Saints game.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick was not happy with the 'communication' in New Orleans September 17, 2017 | 8:04 PM
Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown against the Saints.
New England Patriots
3 pivotal plays from the Patriots' victory in New Orleans September 17, 2017 | 7:52 PM
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks on the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New England Patriots
Saints again plagued by defensive woes in loss to Patriots September 17, 2017 | 7:16 PM
New Orleans, LA: September 17, 2017: The Patriots running back corps, including Rex Burkhead (34) asnd Brandon Bolden (38) leap in celebration following a second quarter touchdown run by Mike Gillislee (far right) The New England Patriots visited the New Orleans Saints in a regular season NFL football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
New England Patriots
Do injuries overshadow the Patriots' big win in New Orleans? September 17, 2017 | 6:22 PM
Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo leaves the broadcast booth after appearing on air during a golf tournament in May.
New England Patriots
Tony Romo was predicting plays again during the Patriots game September 17, 2017 | 5:48 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ bounce-back win over the Saints September 17, 2017 | 5:44 PM
New Orleans, LA: September 17, 2017: Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski glides into the end zone following his 53 yard touchdown on a first quarter pass from Tom Brady. The New England Patriots visited the New Orleans Saints in a regular season NFL football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
New England Patriots
36 thoughts on the Patriots' reassuring victory September 17, 2017 | 5:11 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady torches Saints in Patriots' 36-20 victory September 17, 2017 | 4:19 PM
From left to right, Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis walks to the mound to talk with Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez, starter Eduardo Rodriguez and Rafael Devers during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Boston Red Sox
David Price returns in Boston's 3-2 loss to the Rays September 17, 2017 | 4:12 PM
New England Patriots
Gronkowski goes to medical tent during game against Saints September 17, 2017 | 3:35 PM
Tom Brady against the Saints.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady set a career record for touchdowns in the first quarter September 17, 2017 | 2:02 PM
Rob Gronkowski battles against a Saints defender.
New England Patriots
Watch Rob Gronkowski rumble for a 53-yard touchdown September 17, 2017 | 1:53 PM
Rex Burkhead catches his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.
New England Patriots
Watch Rex Burkhead's first touchdown catch for the Patriots September 17, 2017 | 1:30 PM
United States Brittany Altomare competes during the Evian Championship women's golf tournament on September 17, 2017 in the French Alps town of Evian-les-Bains. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE DESMAZESPHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images
Golf
Massachusetts native finishes close runner-up in European LPGA major September 17, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.
New England Patriots
Amendola and Hightower among Patriots' inactives vs. Saints September 17, 2017 | 11:46 AM
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Here's what you missed from New England's 36-20 win over New Orleans September 17, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts homers to lift Red Sox over Rays, 3-1 September 16, 2017 | 9:04 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is seen on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's process to identify punt returners seems fairly simple September 16, 2017 | 10:33 AM
Boston Ma 9/15/17 Michael Wardian, 43, of Arlington VA wins the Inaugural Fenway Park Marathon with a time of 2:53:54. The race is a benefit for the Red Sox Foundation. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Local News
Globetrotter with a penchant for unusual races wins first-ever Fenway Park marathon September 16, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price walks from the bullpen to the clubhouse after defeating the Oakland Athletics 6-2 in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
With a strong playoff performance, can David Price win over Red Sox fans? September 16, 2017 | 9:33 AM
MLB
22 and through: Indians' AL record win streak stopped at 22 September 16, 2017 | 3:52 AM
Boston Red Sox
Watch: Red Sox score 7 runs in 15th inning to beat Rays in extras September 16, 2017 | 2:43 AM